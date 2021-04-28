Andrew Brown shooting body camera footage won’t be released to public for at least 30 days, court rules

ELIZABETH CITY, NC - APRIL 23: Demonstrators gather outside a government building during an emergency city council meeting April 23, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Protestors gathered as elected officials discussed the possible release of police body camera footage from the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21. ((Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images))

Body camera footage of police killing Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, will not be released to the public for at least 30 days, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Superior Court judge Jeff Foster ruled on Wednesday that fully releasing the footage before state police, the FBI, and other bodies investigating the shooting could “create a serious threat” to the justice process. The pause in releasing the footage will last not longer than 45 days.

“The court in its discretion at that time will consider further release of the video,” he said.

Mr Brown’s family, who has only seen 20 seconds of the police body camera footage so far, will be able to watch footage within 10 days, once police have time to blur out various confidential details.