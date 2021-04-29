Andrew Brown shooting: Three sheriff’s deputies who opened fire have been identified

·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

The three deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown in North Carolina have been identified.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office named Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan, and Corp. Aaron Lewellyn as the deputies who fired their weapons while trying to execute a search warrant at Mr Brown's home in Elizabeth City.

Since the shooting, three deputies have left the sheriff's office and seven others were placed on administrative leave.

Four of the deputies, who the sheriff's office claims did not fire their weapons, were reinstated to active duty, though body camera footage of the encounter has not yet been released.

Recommended Stories