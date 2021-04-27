Andrew Brown: New video of shooting emerges as attorney condemns police ‘lynch mob’ killing

(Independent)

Newly obtained video shows the moment last week when sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, arrived on the scene and shot Andrew Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, though it’s unlikely to provide further clarity on what exactly led up to the death.

In the footage, obtained by Virginia-based TV station WAVY via a Freedom of Information Act Request, a truck full of deputies in body armor drive past a city security camera.

They pull up to a stop at the outer edge of the video frame, and can be heard yelling, likely at Mr Brown, before the audio cuts out during the moments where he was believed to be shot.

ONLY ON: Exclusive video and audio of deputies arriving at Andrew Brown's home Wednesday morning. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/TxVUnjNffj — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 27, 2021

“The video leaked earlier today shows what we already suspected: Andrew Brown Jr. was brought down by an inflamed modern-day lynch mob,” Mr Brown’s attorneys said in a statement.

