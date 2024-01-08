Andrew County court clerk charged with five misdemeanors

Jan. 7—The Andrew County Circuit Clerk has been charged with five misdemeanor counts of failing to perform an act or duty required by law.

On Dec. 8, Christy Porter was charged with five counts of misdemeanor in office. She is alleged to have routinely and intentionally failed to train and supervise her employees, resulting in more than one person being wrongly taken into custody and detained improperly at Andrew County Jail, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

An investigation revealed that Porter failed to accurately draft court orders, in one instance directly resulting in the improper detention of an inmate at Andrew County Jail, according to the probable cause statement.

The investigation also revealed that Porter misapplied court fines and, in one instance, that resulted in the suspension of an individual's driver's license, according to the probable cause statement. It added that Porter also failed to accurately and timely record essential matters to the Andrew County Court, resulting in a felony criminal proceeding not being properly documented and disposed.

An official with the Andrew County Circuit Court office told News-Press NOW Christy Porter is currently suspended from her position.

Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney Monica Morrey declined to comment further on the case and pointed to the probable cause statement for information.

Porter is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 in front of Judge Emily Bauman.