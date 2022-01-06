Andrew Cuomo to appear in court virtually on Friday





Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is set to appear in court virtually on Friday as prosecutors move to dismiss a groping case against him.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced earlier this week that he would not be pursuing criminal charges against Cuomo in the case despite "credible evidence" that supported the allegations against him.

"My Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York," Soares said.

On Thursday, Judge Holly Trexler informed the prosecution and defense that they, as well as Cuomo, will be required to appear in court virtually this week, The Associated Press reported.

A motion to dismiss the case from Cuomo's attorney, Rita Glavin, was also entered on Thursday, the AP noted.

"Given the District Attorney's declination to prosecute this matter, the Court should dismiss the case to avoid intruding upon the role of the prosecutor," Glavin wrote.

Last year Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant for Cuomo, came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the then-governor.

Commisso alleged that Cuomo "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast." She filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's office in August 2021.