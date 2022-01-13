Andrew Cuomo attorney says AG investigation was 'shoddy,' outcome was 'predetermined'





An attorney for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said on Thursday that state Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the former governor was "shoddy" and claimed that the outcome was "predetermined."

Attorney Rita Glavin during a briefing with reporters held on Zoom said that some of underlying evidence from James' investigation was provided to Cuomo's legal team following multiple requests from the former governor's defense.

She claimed that their review of the "small fraction" of evidence they were given indicated that the investigation was "one-sided," that there was a "predetermined outcome" and that the report "disregarded evidence that undermined the conclusions and allegations that were made."

She demanded that the report be revised and redone.

"You can't start a case by saying you believe all women. You can't, if you're a lawyer. What you can say is everybody has a right to come forward, men, women," Glavin said. "And they have a right to have their allegations scrutinized, evidence collected, and then you make a determination. That's how our process worked."

Glavin alleged that Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan threatened the former head of the Empire State Development Howard Zemsky after Zemsky disputed a claim that Cuomo had asked Boylan to play strip poker in 2017.

"The AG had evidence that Miss Boylan was tampering with the witness trying to get him to corroborate her and threatened to destroy his life if he didn't, and they never asked her about it., and they didn't tell you about it. And they didn't put it in the report," Glavin said. "And that tells you what this report was all about."

Glavin also claimed that Boylan had also sent threatening text messages to two members of Cuomo's staff, claiming that "she was in a primary battle with Jerry Nadler. She wasn't getting the support from Governor Cuomo that she had hoped for, and she believed that Governor Cuomo in the middle of COVID had shortened the time for petitions to hurt her when in fact this was a policy he instituted throughout the state in the middle and the early stages of the COVID crisis."

Story continues

Cuomo's attorney also claimed another accuser of the former governor, Charlotte Bennett, changed her story regarding being sexually harassed by Cuomo. In another case, Glavin claimed that Brittany Commisso, a third accuser, changed the date several times of when Cuomo had allegedly groped her.

The Cuomo attorney also alleged that the report included testimony from a trooper who said that another trooper witnessed Cuomo and top aide Melissa DeLosa kissing despite the fact that the second trooper reportedly interviewed by James' investigators denied it happened.

Glavin claimed that it was left in the report in order to hurt the former governor.

Glavin's comments come months after a report by James said that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo insisted he committed no wrongdoing but resigned as New York's governor last summer.

Last week, a groping charge filed against Cuomo was dropped by a judge after a prosecutor said that "cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case" after reviewing the evidence.

The Hill has reached out to James' office for comment.