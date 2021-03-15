Andrew Cuomo: Biden declines to join calls for Cuomo to resign

2 min read
US President Joe Biden (left) speaks to reporters after returning to the White House in Washington DC. Photo: 14 March 2021
President Joe Biden (left) made his comments to reporters at the White House

US President Joe Biden has urged people to await the results of an inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Asked whether Mr Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, should resign, Mr Biden said: "I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us."

His comments contrast with those of other senior party members, who said the governor should step down.

Seven women accuse Mr Cuomo of sexual harassment, allegations he denies.

"I did not do what has been alleged," Mr Cuomo said last week. "I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone."

The 63-year-old governor is defying a growing chorus urging him to resign.

The New York State Assembly Speaker has given the go-ahead for an investigation into the allegations made against Mr Cuomo. The inquiry, which will interview witnesses and look at evidence, could eventually see him thrown out of office.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. File photo
Andrew Cuomo's term in office comes to an end in 2022

The Democratic senators for New York, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, said Mr Cuomo had "lost the confidence" of New Yorkers.

On Sunday, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said "what these women have said must be treated with respect. They are credible and serious charges."

"The governor should look inside his heart - he loves New York - to see if he can govern effectively," Ms Pelosi told ABC's This Week.

She too though, like President Biden, stopped short of calling for his resignation.

Mr Cuomo, whose term in office comes to an end in 2022, was last year praised for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in his state. However, this year he has been accused of obscuring the scale of Covid-related deaths in the state's nursing homes.

What has Cuomo been accused of?

Mr Cuomo was first accused of harassment in February, when Lindsey Boylan, a former top-level aide, wrote in an essay that the governor touched her without her consent and frequently made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

Ms Boylan accused Mr Cuomo of kissing her on the lips and asking her to play strip poker while on his private jet.

Several more women have come forward with allegations. The most serious allegation, that Mr Cuomo groped an unnamed woman beneath her blouse, was referred to police.

On Friday, Jessica Bakeman, a former statehouse reporter in Albany, accused Mr Cuomo of repeatedly touching her. She wrote in New York magazine: "He uses touching and sexual innuendo to stoke fear in us. That is the textbook definition of sexual harassment."

Mr Cuomo has yet to comment on the new allegation.

  • Nancy Pelosi says women should be believed, doesn’t call for Cuomo resignation

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview on Sunday in response to sexual harassment allegations against New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo that women should be believed but didn’t call for his resignation. During an appearance on ABC’s This Week Pelosi said Cuomo should self-reflect on whether he can do his job “effectively,” CNN reported. When ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pressed the issue of whether Pelosi would call for his resignation, she responded, “I think we should see the results [of the investigation], but he may decide – and hopefully this result will be soon – and what I’m saying is the governor should look inside his heart – he loves New York – to see if he can govern effectively.”

  • Andrew Cuomo ignores calls to resign

    The New York governor has been accused by multiple women of inappropriate behavior.

  • Cuomo biographer details long history of Governor's abuse towards staff

    In the past few weeks, several women have alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted them, behaved inappropriately, or touched them without their consent.

  • Is This the End of Cuomo?

    Embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo insists he will never resign, and observers believe that he’s shameless enough to try to ride out his twin nursing-home and sexual-harassment scandals. “People have short attention spans; I think he’s counting on that,” former GOP congressman Peter King told Newsmax TV. After all, two years ago, Virginia governor Ralph Northam was also urged by his fellow Democrats to resign after racist photos of him surfaced, including one from his 1984 medical-school yearbook. Northam apologized, rather vaguely, but refused to resign. He remains in office today. But events may yet break Cuomo’s hold on the governor’s mansion. As of yesterday, PredictIt, the predictions market for political junkies, puts the odds of him staying in office until the end of this year at just 28 percent. One factor is that more bad news for Cuomo may be about to break. Journalist John Heilemann told NBC’s Meet The Press today, “Every major news organization that I know of right now has a team of people trying to push this story further. And there are a lot of hot leads out there.” Would anyone be surprised that a governor with many enemies — and who has escaped close media scrutiny for so long, and whose biographer described him as “a bad guy” at the core — might have more skeletons to unearth? During his decade in office, Cuomo has been mired in scandals that sent close allies, such as Alain Kaloyeros, founder of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and Joe Percoco, the governor’s “enforcer,” to prison. A 2014 investigation by the New York Times found that the governor’s office “deeply compromised” an ethics panel’s work, “objecting whenever the commission focused on groups with ties to Cuomo or on issues that might reflect poorly on him.” Then there is impeachment. The state assembly has begun a preliminary investigation into whether Cuomo should be removed from office. If Cuomo were impeached by a majority vote of the assembly, he would almost certainly be forced to step aside immediately, pending the outcome of a trial in the Senate. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become acting governor. That’s a big difference from the procedure followed when the U.S. president is impeached — a president remains in office during the trial. Cuomo would no doubt argue that the law isn’t clear, but the only previous time a New York governor was impeached — William Sulzer in 1913 — his lieutenant governor was indeed appointed acting governor. Cuomo’s allies report that he is embittered at how quickly his fellow Democrats have turned on him. Larry Schwartz, Cuomo’s former top aide and now New York’s “vaccine czar,” has called many county officials to gauge their loyalty to the governor. One of those officials told the Washington Post that the call was so unsettling that an ethics complaint is being filed with the public-integrity unit of the state attorney general’s office. “At best, it was inappropriate,” the unidentified official told the Post. “At worst, it was clearly over the ethical line.” Cuomo, a tightly wound man with few interests outside politics, has so much of his identity tied up in being governor that some former aides believe that his resolve to never resign might weaken if he were impeached. “He would lose his powers immediately and could be adrift for weeks or months before a Senate trial finished,” one told me. “I don’t think he could psychologically handle it. I think he might cut a deal in which he gives up his office with the understanding that he is largely left untouched legally.” Whatever happens, the collapse of Cuomo’s political standing makes it unlikely he could run for a fourth term. The allegations of sexual harassment are devastating. But the cover-up of thousands of nursing-home deaths — though far less covered by the media than the sexual-harassment allegations — also led voters to conclude by 45 percent to 36 percent that Cuomo should resign immediately, according to an Emerson College poll from two weeks ago. In 1974, the journalist Nicholas von Hoffman created a controversy when, as a paid commentator on CBS’s 60 Minutes, he called the scandal-plagued President Nixon “a dead mouse on the kitchen floor that everyone was afraid to touch and put in the garbage.” That was back when authority figures were shown more respect, and von Hoffman was fired for that outburst. Today, the political class in New York is treating Andrew Cuomo as a modern-day Richard Nixon. Everyone realizes he has to go eventually. They just haven’t figured out exactly how to maneuver him into the political dustbin.

  • Cuomo aide, who is accused of helping cover up nursing-home death tolls, was once a professor of ethics in government

    Linda Lacewell taught a New York University law school class called "Ethics in Government: Investigation and Enforcement."

  • Biden declines to call for Cuomo to resign, awaits probe

    President Joe Biden on Sunday passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Asked by a reporter if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.” Biden, who made the comments upon returning to the White House from a weekend at his home in Delaware, had not previously spoken publicly about the allegations against Cuomo.

