Andrew Cuomo brags about saving New York lawmakers from looking like 'ship of fools' with impeachment

The 63-year-old Democrat, who announced this week he would resign after Attorney General Letitia James released an explosive report claiming he engaged in sexual misconduct with 11 women and fostered a culture of intimidation, said he did the right thing and indicated the New York State Assembly also made the correct decision in announcing its impeachment proceedings would be suspended.

“I feel like I did the right thing. I did the right thing for the state. I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools, when everything I’ve done all my life was for the exact opposite. I’m not doing that. I feel good. I’m not a martyr. It’s just, I saw the options, option A, option B," he said in a New York Magazine profile published Friday evening.

Carl Heastie, the speaker of the New York State Assembly, said there were two reasons the impeachment investigation was set aside.

"First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office. The governor's resignation answers that directive," he said in a statement Friday afternoon. "Second, we have been advised by Chair Lavine — with the assistance of counsel — of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office."

The panel uncovered "credible evidence in relation to the allegations that have been made in reference to the governor," Heastie said in his statement. "Underscoring the depth of this investigation, this evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor's memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Cuomo, who has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and denied the allegations of sexual harassment, is slated to step down in less than two weeks. Heastie said the impeachment inquiry will be suspended on Aug. 25, the day Cuomo is set to be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

