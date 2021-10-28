Andrew Cuomo charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, according to documents filed in an Albany City Court on Thursday.

The criminal complaint alleges that Cuomo placed his hand "under the blouse" of the victim and "onto her intimate body part." The incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 7, 2020 at the Governor’s Executive Mansion.

Cuomo resigned in August over allegations of sexual misconduct but has denied any wrongdoing. A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately return a request for comment.

Word of the criminal action was celebrated by Mariann Wang, a lawyer representing two other harassment victims.

"Cuomo is being held to account as he should be, including by being forced to answer a criminal charge," Wang said in a statement.

"We hope that all men who abuse their power by abusing women will see this and understand that there will be real consequences to their profoundly damaging behavior."

This is a breaking news story.