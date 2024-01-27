Andrew Cuomo created "sexually hostile work environment" according to DOJ settlement

An agreement between the Justice Department and the New York State Executive Chamber made public on Friday resolves claims of sexual harassment and retaliation against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, concluding that he created a "sexually hostile work environment" for at least 13 female government employees.

Back in 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report detailing the allegations against Cuomo, saying that an independent investigation found that he "harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments," which he then denied, responding with, "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63-years-old, I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that is not who I have ever been." Stemming from this, he later resigned in August of that same year.

In the latest development in this, which should put the matter to rest, the DOJ details in its report that “Governor Cuomo repeatedly subjected these female employees to unwelcome, non-consensual sexual contact; ogling; unwelcome sexual comments; gender-based nicknames; comments on their physical appearances; and/or preferential treatment based on their physical appearances.”

In a statement from Rich Azzopardi, a spokesperson for Cuomo, he fires back at the report's conclusion, saying the Justice Department’s work “isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.”