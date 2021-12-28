Andrew Cuomo: Former NY governor won’t be charged for sexual harassment

(Independent)

Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor whose treatment of women in his vicinity led to his resignation in November, will not face charges over his alleged sexual harassment of a state trooper despite a district attorney claiming that her office had the evidence it would need to convince a jury.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement on Tuesday that Mr Cuomo would not face a criminal charge due to statutory limitations set by New York state law that prohibited her office from going forward with prosecution. She added in her statement that there was “credible evidence” to suggest that a crime had occurred.

“Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in [two] instances described above did occur,” said Ms Rocah on Tuesday. “However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.”

More follows...