Andrew Cuomo: 'I never touched anyone inappropriately'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is a high-profile Democrat
The New York Governor has said he is "so sorry" for making women uncomfortable but denied touching anyone inappropriately.

Three women have recently come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

Mr Cuomo said he felt "embarrassed" that his "unintentional" actions made the women feel uncomfortable at work.

The governor said he will not resign and asked the public to wait for the "facts" to come out in a report.

The New York attorney general has opened an investigation into the allegations and will file a report on the findings.

What is Cuomo accused of?

A former top-level aide to Mr Cuomo, Lindsey Boylan, claimed the governor touched her without consent and frequently made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

In an essay published last month, Ms Boylan accused Mr Cuomo of kissing her on the lips and asking her to play strip poker while on his private jet.

A second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, told the New York Times that the governor peppered her with personal questions that were clear overtures to a sexual relationship.

"I understood the governor wanted to sleep with me," she said.

A third woman, photographer Anna Ruch, said the politician touched her face and asked to kiss her at a wedding. The exchange was captured on camera.

What did Mr Cuomo say in his apology?

Mr Cuomo has been widely criticised for not yet addressing the allegations publicly.

After calls for his resignation intensified earlier this week, he used the end of Wednesday's coronavirus press conference to address them.

He said that hugging and kissing people was his "customary way of greeting" people, something he learned from his father, former New York governor Mario Cuomo.

But he acknowledged times had changed and he had "learned an important lesson".

"It doesn't matter my intent. If the women were offended by it then it was wrong. If they were hurt by it, I apologise."

"I fully support a woman's right to come forward. And I think it should be encouraged in every way," Mr Cuomo continued.

But "wait for the facts before you form an opinion", he urged.

