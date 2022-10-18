Andrew Cuomo’s Next Act Is a Podcast, With Scaramucci as His First Guest

(Bloomberg) -- Andrew Cuomo is starting a podcast.

The former governor of New York is set to debut his show, As a Matter of Fact… with Andrew Cuomo, on Quake Media, a podcast startup backed by Chicago Ventures and other investors. The show will debut on Oct. 20, and Cuomo’s first guest will be Anthony Scaramucci, the financier and former White House communications director who infamously lasted just 10 days in his role with former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Cuomo stepped down from his position in August 2021 in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations that he has denied. In March, he said he was open to running again to challenge current Governor Kathy Hochul, though he didn’t end up doing so. Hochul currently leads her Republican opponent, US Congressman Lee Zeldin, ahead of the midterm elections.

In a statement, Cuomo pledged his show will champion facts that “matter most.” “My intention is to tell you the unvarnished truth — frank and candid — from a person who’s been in the room many times for many years,” he said.

Scaramucci said in a phone interview that he was “flattered” to be invited on the podcast, and that he and Cuomo talked about “real politics.” Their discussion was “less about left and right, and more about what’s right or wrong.”

“Obviously I think the world of him and I’m expecting him to have a very big comeback,” Scaramucci said. For his part, Scaramucci said he’ll be staying out of politics. “Not good for business,” he quipped.

The show is the latest in a series of political ventures from Quake Media, which raised $3.5 million in August 2021. Its current roster of hosts include former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, conservative pundit Laura Ingraham and broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien. The first two episodes of Cuomo’s show will be free on Apple Podcasts and YouTube, while the others will require the Quake Media app.

Cuomo resigned as governor one week after Attorney General Letitia James published a report that found 11 claims of sexual harassment by Cuomo to be credible accounts. Last month, Cuomo filed an ethics complaint against James and two special deputies, alleging she “misled the public” regarding the investigation.

