Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of law, AG report finds

ALBANY, NY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal laws as well as the executive chamber's own written policies, according to a long-anticipated report Tuesday from the state Attorney General's Office.

The bombshell report by a pair of lawyers selected by Attorney General Letitia James provided corroborated accounts of harassment by the Democratic governor that included unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and inappropriate comments.

Among those Cuomo was found to have harassed included several members of his staff, a state trooper who was part of his security detail, an energy company employee and a Department of Health doctor who administered a COVID-19 test on him live on television last year.

The report also contended Cuomo and his senior staff had retaliated against at least one former employee, fostered a toxic workplace that enabled the harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.

At a Manhattan news conference Tuesday, James said the investigation "revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government."

"None of this — none of this — would have been eliminated if not for the heroic women who came forward," James said. "I am inspired by all the brave women who came forward. But more importantly, I believe them and I thank them for their bravery."

Cuomo investigation led by private attorneys

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. The Office of the New York Attorney General said in a new report, Thursday, May 6, 2021, that a campaign funded by the broadband industry submitted millions of fake comments supporting the 2017 repeal of net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commission's contentious 2017 repeal undid Obama-era rules that the broadband industry had sued to stop. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

The investigation was led by former Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim and Anne Clark, a private attorney who specializes in harassment cases.

James selected the attorneys after Cuomo himself had requested the probe under pressure after multiple women accused him of harassment.

In recent weeks, Cuomo had questioned the independence of the investigators. And his office has suggested James, a fellow Democrat, is interested in a run for governor herself, something James has not said publicly.

In particular, Cuomo has taken issue with Kim, who led multiple corruption investigations of the governor and his staff. That includes an investigation into the Moreland Commission, an anti-corruption panel that Cuomo abruptly disbanded. That investigation led to no charges against Cuomo.

Cuomo's behavior around women was first subject to scrutiny in December, when former aide Lindsey Boylan posted a series of cryptic tweets claiming she had been harassed by the governor. The tweets came as Cuomo's national profile had risen to heights he had not previously reached, as his COVID-19 briefings at the peak of the pandemic attracted national attention.

In February, Boylan published an essay detailing his alleged harassing behavior, including a 2018 meeting in which he kissed her on the lips without consent as she left.

Boylan was followed by multiple other women who publicly shared similar stories of a governor who made inappropriate remarks and unwanted advances.

Among them was Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former aide who said Cuomo asked repeated, invasive questions about her romantic live during one-on-one meetings last May and June, as the state was responding to COVID.

In media interviews, Bennett said the governor asked whether she practiced monogamy and if she had ever been with an older man. Cuomo remarked that he would be comfortable being with a woman in her 20s, she said.

Taken together, Bennett believed Cuomo was propositioning her for sex.

"Without explicitly saying it, he implied to me that I was old enough for him and he was lonely," Bennett, a Westchester County native and Hamilton College graduate, said last week in an interview with CBS Evening News.

What the investigation found

Eleven women’s accounts are included in the report, and nine of them are or were employed by New York. That includes a state trooper who was a part of his security detail, according to the report.

In all, 179 witnesses were consulted for the investigation, which has concluded and was made public in full Tuesday, James said. They issued 70 subpoenas related to the documents and other investigative information. The women's accounts were corroborated and substantiated by other witnesses, James said.

The women alleged in the report that Cuomo on multiple occasions, grabbed or groped their breasts; ran and pressed his hands on various parts of their bodies, including their stomachs, backs and legs; made “sexually suggestive and gender-based” comments about their appearance and asked them about their love lives, according to the report.

He told women they “looked great for (their) age,” or asked them what they thought about monogamy, and told them they “weren’t ready” for work if they weren’t dressed nicely or wearing makeup, according to the report.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaks to the media as he joins Brooklyn Borough President and New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams during a news conference at Lenox Road Baptist Church in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Women who came forward faced an onslaught of vitriol from the governor’s staff, including Boylan, on whom Cuomo’s staff pulled “personnel memos” that contained disparaging information about her conduct in the office in the mid-2010s, investigators said.

Cuomo has previously denied misbehavior

Cuomo has repeatedly denied any misbehavior, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately but also acknowledged that he can be playful and make jokes and sometimes ask his staff about their personal lives.

"I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends," he said in a statement Feb. 28.

On March 3, Cuomo sought to be more contrite.

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it," he said in front of cameras at the state Capitol.

But he also vowed he had no intention of stepping down, saying, "I'm going to do the job the people of the state of New York elected me to do."

Since then, however, Cuomo has again taken a more defiant tone.

On May 13, Cuomo denied harassing anyone, claiming that "making someone feel uncomfortable" doesn't rise to that level.

"Harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable," Cuomo said. "If I make someone feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That is you feeling uncomfortable."

Jon Campbell is the New York State Team editor for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JCAMPBELL1@Gannett.com or on Twitter at @JonCampbellGAN.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women, state AG finds