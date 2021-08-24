Andrew Cuomo Stripped of Emmy after Resigning over Sexual Harassment Allegations

The organization behind the International Emmys rescinded former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy award on Tuesday.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that “in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award.”

The statement added that Cuomo’s “name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

Cuomo was initially awarded the Emmy in fall 2020 for his performance during press briefings on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

The Academy said at the time that Cuomo would receive the award “in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,” according to a statement. “The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure.”

Cuomo resigned on Monday following the release of a report by New York attorney general Letitia James detailing allegations the former governor sexually harassed eleven women, one of whom has filed a criminal complaint. Cuomo has denied harassing the women although he has apologized for making comments that “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

James also opened an investigation into allegations that Cuomo used state resources to complete his memoir on the first several months of the pandemic. Several aides to Cuomo may have worked on the book, according to multiple reports.

