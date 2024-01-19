Andrew Cuomo Sues Letitia James for Docs in Harassment Probe

Andrew Cuomo has filed a complaint seeking about 180 witness statements from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s sexual harassment investigation into the former governor. Using the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), Cuomo’s 26-page complaint argues that he needs the records for his own defense in two harassment suits against him, brought in relation to James’ probe. Cuomo resigned from his post in August 2021, one week after James published her investigation, although he continues to deny the allegations and maintains that he never sexually harassed anyone. The new complaint slams James’ report as “a one-sided, deeply flawed ambush of governor Cuomo.” Previous efforts have yielded no success; in July, his attempt to access tens of thousands of documents in the probe against him was struck down on the grounds that it “placed an undue burden” on James’ office.

Read it at The Daily News

Read more at The Daily Beast.