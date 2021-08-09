Andrew Cuomo: Top aide to governor resigns amid scandal

Melissa DeRosa has resigned from her post as secretary to Governor Andrew Cuomo

A top aide to New York state's Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal involving her boss.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Mr Cuomo, announced her resignation on Sunday. She said working for the people of New York "has been the greatest honour of my life".

A report released last week claimed Mr Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

Mr Cuomo denies any wrongdoing and has vowed to stay in office but he could soon face impeachment.

The report by the state's Attorney General Letitia James found that Mr Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law.

Ms DeRosa was mentioned in the report 187 times in the 168-page report. It accused her of efforts to cover up the governor's actions and retaliating against one of his accusers.

Her statement on Sunday did not address the allegations.

"Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state," she said.

Investigators spend five months speaking to nearly 200 people, including staff members and some of those who made complaints against him. Tens of thousands of documents, texts and pictures were reviewed as part of the inquiry.

After its release, President Joe Biden called for Mr Cuomo to resign.

On Monday, the New York State Assembly/s Judiciary Committee is set to meet to address potential impeachment proceedings.