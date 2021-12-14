Andrew Delke has a parole hearing set after sentence in Daniel Hambrick killing. Here's why.

Former Nashville police officer Andrew Delke is set to go before the Tennessee parole board next month.

He is not expected to be released.

Delke formally pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July after killing Daniel Hambrick.

Delke, 28, who is white, shot Hambrick, 25, who was Black, three times in the back as he ran away after a North Nashville traffic stop on July 26, 2018. The shooting kicked off an ongoing conversation about policing and racial bias in Nashville.

Delke was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to three years in prison.

But under the deal, Delke will serve his sentence in Nashville in a facility run by the Davidson County Sherriff's Office and could be out in as soon as 18 months with standard jail credits.

So why is he going in front of a parole board in January, six months after his plea?

It's the law.

Delke waived parole option in plea

Delke's attorney, the Tennessee Department of Correction and the Davidson County District Attorney's office confirmed he is unlikely to walk of jail in January.

"He will not be paroled that day," attorney David Raybin told The Tennessean on Monday. "He won't be paroled at all. We've already waived it as part of the plea."

Raybin said he filed the paperwork to waive parole at this upcoming hearing back in July, so the board will know the terms of the plea.

Andrew Delke and his attorney David Raybin stand in court as Delke pleads guilty to manslaughter on July 2, 2021, for the 2018 killing of Daniel Hambrick.

In a Dec. 3 letter from Raybin to the parole board, he reiterated his stance.

In the document, obtained by The Tennessean on Tuesday, he wrote: "...Board rules permit a person to waive parole consideration and thus, we think Mr. Deike should be declined to the balance of the sentence or that consideration be declined in light of the waiver."

The longtime criminal defense lawyer does believe that with good behavior and jail credits, Delke is likely to be released approximately 18 months after his sentencing, sometime around January 2023.

Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk also sent a letter to the board asking them not to parole Delke.

"If the Board nevertheless plans to go forward with the hearing on January 10, please let me know. I oppose any parole grant in this case and I will appear in person," according to the Dec. 13 letter obtained by The Tennessean.

Parole board makes final call

Under Tennessee law, the board of parole has the ability to parole felony sentences of more than two years. The Reentry Success Act of 2021, signed this summer, means they're presumed to be released except if the board finds "good cause" otherwise, a reversal from the previous framework.

But the parameters for denying parole are broad.

The board cannot solely decide to keep an inmate in prison because of the seriousness of the crime (a list that includes voluntary manslaughter), but it is a main factor.

They also are bound to consider whether the defendant would meet release conditions, affect institutional discipline or if the defendant's continuing education inside the corrections system is found to be key to success at a later release date.

A parole hearing is required to be set within one year prior to the determined release eligibility date, a factor of the sentence.

Delke is eligible for parole starting next week, Dec. 22, about a year before his earliest sentence release date

TDOC spokesperson Dorinda Carter confirmed the details in an email to The Tennessean Monday.

"Although he is not asking for parole, the board is still required to have [a] hearing," Carter wrote.

Voluntary manslaughter is a class C felony in Tennessee.

Plea deal drew concern from community

Delke was the first Nashville police officer to be charged with premeditated murder for an on-duty shooting, and his ultimate conviction for the death through the plea agreement remains the highest penalty handed down in similar circumstances.

He has maintained he shot in self defense after he saw Hambrick holding a gun.

Hambrick's family slammed Funk's decision to take the plea deal in the first place. Funk has maintained the decision to send the former officer to jail was an act of justice.

"Based on the history of this case, you know, we can't take anything for granted," Hambrick family attorney Joy Kimbrough told The Tennessean.

She said Hambrick's mother, Vickie Hambrick, is "devastated." Kimbrough said she was not notified by the board before news of the hearing broke on social media.

"Because for the duration of this case, it just it seems like every time she turns around, something else pops up. Each time it's like a slap in the face," Kimbrough said. "She has not been treated like a victim in this case."

State law allows a victim's family to attend or submit videos to the board for review in parole hearings. Kimbrough said Vickie Hambrick had not received notification of the hearing as of Tuesday morning and it is unclear whether she will be included in that process in this case.

Funk, in the letter to the parole board, indicated he would want Vickie Hambrick to be present if the hearing goes ahead.

Reach reporter Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

