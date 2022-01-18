Andrew Garfield Confirmed The Viral Story About How He Was Nearly Caught Filming "No Way Home" After A Delivery Guy Asked To See His ID
It's probably fair to say that Andrew Garfield can breathe a little easier now he no longer has to keep his role in No Way Home a secret — especially considering the lengths he went to in order to keep it under wraps!
The 38-year-old and his fellow Spider-Man Tom Holland were forced to lie in various interviews on multiple occasions as rumors of Andrew and Tobey Maguire's involvement in the new movie started to gain traction.
In fact, Andrew took his responsibility so seriously that he even lied to Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone!
But, in a recent interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Andrew revealed that the jig was almost up before he even set foot on the set due to a standoff with the guy delivering his tacos!
Back in January 2021, just as Andrew and Tobey were about to join the No Way Home set, someone on Twitter claimed to have delivered food to Andrew in Atlanta, fueling rumors that he was there to reprise his role as Spider-Man.
Well now, Andrew has confirmed that the story was true, revealing that it actually took place on his first night in Atlanta before he'd even started production.
Andrew explained that, because of COVID-19, he thought he'd be able to keep his presence somewhat lowkey by wearing masks and hats. However, he didn't anticipate getting asked for his ID...
In the end, Andrew got his friend to show the delivery guy his ID instead to put an end to the situation. But, of course, that didn't stop the rumors from spreading.
You can watch Andrew's full interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast here.
