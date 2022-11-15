Andrew Garfield Just Reflected On His Decision To Release Himself From “The Societal Obligation Of Procreating” By 40

It’s fair to say that Andrew Garfield is one of the most private celebrities in the industry right now, with the actor rarely divulging anything too personal about his life.

Despite this, between 2010 and 2015 he made up half of one of the most beloved Hollywood couples in history after he struck up a romance with his The Amazing Spider-Man costar, Emma Stone.

The two met during a screen test for the movie and Andrew previously told Teen Vogue : “It was like I woke up when she came in. It was like diving into white-water rapids and having no desire to hang on to the side."

But despite these occasional comments of appreciation, Emma and Andrew hardly ever discussed their relationship and kept all details firmly under wraps throughout the five years that they were together.

The pair called time on their romance in 2015 after their grueling work schedules made it difficult for them to spend time with one another, but remain incredibly good friends.

In fact, one year after their split, Emma said that Andrew was “someone I still love very much” in her Vogue cover story. Two months later, Andrew was just as complimentary when he chose Emma as the actor that he’d bring with him on a desert island.

He told the Hollywood Reporter : “I love Emma. She's all right. She can come."

Spider-Man: No Way Home. More recently, Andrew admitted that he’d lied to Emma about his surprise cameo in

He said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And, I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious. Then, she saw it, and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk.'”

But while Andrew and Emma are still close friends, they have definitely gone their separate ways romantically, with Emma marrying Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary in 2020, and welcoming a daughter with him in early 2021.

Meanwhile, Andrew was linked to model Alyssa Miller at the end of last year, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February.

They were reported to have broken up in April, but Alyssa sparked confusion at the time when she shared a photo of herself and Andrew to Instagram amid the split speculation.

“If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG,” she captioned the post.

While many interpreted this to be Alyssa’s way of denying the separation, it is thought that the two are no longer together but are still on good terms.

It is believed that Andrew is currently single, and he has now reflected on his love life in a new interview with GQ magazine.

In the profile, the star admitted that he feels “some guilt” over the fact that he is yet to settle down and start a family ahead of his 40th birthday next summer.

Discussing his upcoming milestone, Andrew told the publication: “It’s interesting. It feels far off. I need to start thinking about a good party. If I organize something fun, it’ll be great. And the good news is, all my high school friends, we’re all celebrating [turning 40] together.”

“But it’s interesting – I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down,” he continued. “And they’re all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part. And I’m like…”

Addressing the interviewer, Andrew went on: “I’m here with you, eating a burger, just contemplating existence. Trying to fill my days with as much nonsense as I possibly can. So that’s interesting. Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I’m 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself.”

The actor then joked that he wouldn’t know where to start when posed with the question of “why it didn’t happen,” but did explain why he had complicated feelings about his personal situation.

“It’s more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth,” Andrew said. “Like, By this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child – that kind of thing. I think I have some guilt around that. And obviously it’s easier for me as a man…”

Andrew then confessed that he would “rather not” have children as late as in his 70s but did suggest that it was something he looked to do at some point in the future.

However, he has a very pragmatic approach to what the future holds, saying in the interview: “We’ll see. Life seems to be a perpetual practice of letting shit go. Letting go of an idea of how a thing should look, or be, or feel.”

Referencing his mom’s tragic death in 2019, Andrew added: “And that one’s a big one [to let go of], because of course I would’ve loved my mum to have met my kids, if I’m going to have kids. And she will. In spirit. She’ll be there for it. I know she’s there, for all the big ones.”

“But, yeah,” he concluded. “Life, life, life. Life is in charge. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens. I’m curious.”

