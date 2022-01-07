Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Snuck Into A Movie Theater To Watch "No Way Home" On Opening Night

Warning: spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead. 🚨

It turns out that playing Spider-Man doesn't stop you being a fan of the movies, as Andrew Garfield recently revealed that he snuck into a screening of No Way Home with none other than fellow webslinger Tobey Maguire!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Andrew said that he and Tobey decided to sneak into the movie theater on opening night without anybody realizing they were there.

Of course, if you've already seen No Way Home, you'll know that both Andrew and Tobey reprised their roles as Spider-Man, joining Tom Holland's Peter Parker for a bit of a multiverse madness.

And it didn't take much to get Andrew on board, with the 38-year-old revealing he was sold from the very beginning.

The three superheroes immediately bonded on set, and of course they re-created the Spider-Man pointing meme. But Andrew revealed they also had "deeper conversations" about their characters and experiences of playing the superhero.

One thing that stood out in Andrew's candid interview with Variety was the revelation that he improvised a line telling Tom and Tobey he loved them as it was how he was actually feeling while the trio were working together.

All in all, Andrew said he was "so grateful" for the opportunity to step back into the role of Spider-Man, particularly as he was able to "tie up some loose ends" from his own franchise.

You can read Andrew's full interview with Variety here , and his interview with Entertainment Tonight here

