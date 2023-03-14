Andrew Garfield Visibly Cringed When The Oscars Audience Briefly Forgot He Played Spider-Man, And Now It's A Meme

Ukrayinska Pravda

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, two clusters of Russian military manpower and an ammunition storage point on Sunday. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 12 March Quote: "Throughout the day, the aircraft of the Defence forces carried out a strike on an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy, as well as six strikes on clusters of its military manpower and equipment.