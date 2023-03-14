Andrew Garfield Visibly Cringed When The Oscars Audience Briefly Forgot He Played Spider-Man, And Now It's A Meme
"One more Oscars day, one more day Andrew Garfield becomes the main meme from the night."
"One more Oscars day, one more day Andrew Garfield becomes the main meme from the night."
At the Oscars, Andrew Garfield get's a delayed and tepid applause after he is called out by the host Jimmy Kimmel.ABC
The former SC governor and UN ambassador went after China and Washington spending at an appearance at Horry-Georgetown Technical College
“This point of the show kind of makes you miss the slapping, huh?”View Entire Post ›
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have rallied nearly 600% over the past 10 years. Most of those gains occurred after the company started to separately disclose the growth of its cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), in 2015. AWS also remained the world's largest cloud infrastructure platform by a wide margin, and that scale enabled it to generate consistent profits as its closest competitors -- Microsoft's Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud -- failed to break even.
“It appears to exist for the purpose of making secret decisions which may have a big impact on the city, yet the public gets no information,” said Lora McDonald of MORE2.
Hugh Grant had a brief and awkward interview with Ashley Graham on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, where the model asked him a few questions during ABC's 'Countdown to Oscars 95.'
Free agency is underway and the New York Giants are back to building their roster. Here's our frequently updated 2023 tracker.
First meme of the night.
Virginia's Fairfax County is removing a question on an AP Government test that asked students to choose an accurate comparison of liberals vs. conservatives.
“You smell like perfume that I didn't purchase / Now I know why you've been closing the curtains.”View Entire Post ›
The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement today on a four-year, $64 million deal with Jessie Bates and we're looking at how that impacts C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Here is what the national media is saying about the Missouri men’s basketball team ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
Colin Jost went in on the Fox News host’s whitewashed coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with delicious corned beef with cabbage and potatoes. Check out these two corned beef and cabbage recipes courtesy of "Beef. It's What's For Dinner."
Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, two clusters of Russian military manpower and an ammunition storage point on Sunday. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 12 March Quote: "Throughout the day, the aircraft of the Defence forces carried out a strike on an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy, as well as six strikes on clusters of its military manpower and equipment.
Exquisite living rooms are those that balance practicality and personality – we’ve amassed a collection of spaces that do just that
The rapper wore a custom Bach Mai gown to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Authorities said Child Protective Services removed the children from the home; deputies took a man away in handcuffs.
Former Nittany Lion offensive lineman has a new home in the NFL after signing in free agency
Allison Williams stunned in a Giambattista Valli Dress at the Oscars 2023.