Andrew Gillum public corruption trial appears on track to start Monday

The public corruption trial of Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks appears on track to begin on Monday, April 17, despite recent talk of a superseding indictment and a possible request by the defense for a continuance.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor heard arguments from federal prosecutors and the defense on whether certain exhibits will be admitted into evidence, including Gillum's 2019 settlement with the Florida Commission on Ethics. In that state civil case, Gillum admitted to accepting a barred gift over $100 in the form of a boat ride from the agents during a 2016 trip to New York City.

Winsor granted a defense request to give jurors a written questionnaire the morning of jury selection, though he said many of the questions are ones he would have asked anyway. The judge did not rule on a number of other outstanding motions, some of which are under seal.

"A lot of this is going to have to wait for trial," Winsor said at one point during the hearing, which lasted several hours at the federal courthouse.

Winsor set another hearing for Thursday, during which time he is expected to rule on the admissibility of a number of recorded conversations between undercover agents and members of Gillum's inner circle. Gillum's lawyers have asked to exclude conversations that happened outside of the former mayor's presence.

Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, and Lettman-Hicks were indicted last June on federal charges that they conspired to funnel campaign contributions to themselves.

Last week, federal prosecutors signaled that they may seek a superseding indictment in the case, though it was unclear if it could include new defendants or charges. Lawyers for Lettman-Hicks said they may seek a continuance based on a new indictment.

The charges against Gillum and Lettman-Hicks grew out of the same undercover FBI probe, Operation Capital Currency, that led to bribery convictions and federal prison time for former Tallahassee City Commissioner and Mayor Scott Maddox, his aide, Paige Carter-Smith and businessman John "J.T." Burnette.

Also Monday, Gillum's lawyers filed an affidavit from the former mayor on why certain recorded conversations in which he wasn't present should be excluded from evidence. The government responded with a motion to strike the affidavit. Both filings were sealed.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks both appeared in person for the hearing, along with their lawyers David Markus and Margot Moss of Miami. A number of friends and family, including Gillum's wife, R. Jai Gillum, also attended. Appearing for the government were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Grogan, Gary Milligan and Joseph Ravelo.

Former Tallahassee Mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor, Andrew Gillum, right enters the Federal Courthouse with his defense attorney David Markus and wife, R. Jai Gillum for a pretrial hearing on Monday, April 10, 2023.

