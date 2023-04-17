Andrew Gillum trial Day 1: Jury selection continuing, possible witnesses announced

Jury selection began this morning in the first day of the trial of Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks on public corruption charges.

Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and pocketing them in their own accounts. Gillum also is charged with lying to the FBI about gifts undercover FBI agents gave him during a 2016 trip to New York City.

Here are the latest developments in the trial:

Decoding the indictment ABCs: Guide to the people, organizations in Andrew Gillum corruption trial

Judge mentions possible witnesses during jury selection

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor asked prospective jurors this morning whether they knew anyone on a list of possible witnesses and if so whether that would impact their ability to fairly consider the case.

Among those mentioned were the aliases of two undercover FBI agents, "Mike Miller" and "Brian Butler." He did not mention another agent, "Mike Sweet," who played a key role in the corruption investigation.

Also mentioned were City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, former City Commissioner and ambassador to Portugal Allan Katz, major Gillum donor Donald Sussman, Gillum's brother Marcus Gillum, lawyer/lobbyist and Gillum adviser Sean Pittman, former City Manager Anita Favors, Gillum's former civil lawyer, Barry Richard, Vince Evans, former lobbyist and Gillum friend Adam Corey and Scott Arceneaux, former executive director of the Florida Democratic Party.

Allen Winsor

"The right to a jury trial in our courts is one of the most cherished rights we have," Winsor told prospective jurors. "That's why we're here."

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said he doesn't know why he was mentioned today as a possible witness in Andrew Gillum trial. He said he was never subpoenaed to testify. “I honestly don’t know. I haven’t been contacted or asked any questions about it.”

Story continues

Gillum speaks to the media on his way into court

Gillum spoke briefly to reporters this morning as he headed in the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee. His wife, R. Jai Gillum, and other family and friends of Gillum and Lettman-Hicks showed up to support them.

"Gotta long day ahead," Gillum said. "But if we're fortunate, we'll get a fair jury. That's all we want."

The government releases exhibit list

The government’s exhibit list in the Andrew Gillum trial includes recordings from “Hamilton,” the Hard Rock Cafe and a boat ride in NYC; a 2018 gubernatorial debate between Gillum and Ron DeSantis, when “Hamilton” came up and a Gillum interview with the Tallahassee Democrat.

The evidence includes financial statements and emails related to his gubernatorial campaign and a trove of wiretapped conversations between undercover agents and Gillum.

The agents disguised as developers also recorded conversations with Adam Corey, Gillum's former campaign treasurer and friend before a public falling out; Gillum's brother, Marcus; and influential lobbyist, Gillum friend and advisor, Sean Pittman. A conversation between Gillum and his brother was also recorded.

Back story: Sean Pittman encountered 'Mike Miller,' too

One eve of trial, Gillum claims he's innocent in fund-raising Facebook post

On the eve of trial, Gillum took to Facebook, acknowledging that he is facing "one of my greatest challenges yet" but that he is "innocent" of the charges against him.

"First, let me state unequivocally, that I am innocent of the gross allegations being made against me. I have never taken advantage of my office or position to cheat, con, or deceive anyone," Gillum said. "To the contrary, I have always fought on behalf of those who sit on the margins of our society, no matter what the cost. While this case has targeted my character, service, and actions, I want you to remember that I am the same Andrew that you’ve known all along — a man of character and integrity with a heart for service."

He closed with a fundraising appeal to raise $1 million for his defense.

"I can’t win this fight alone. Thank you for the prayers and words of support that you extend to me and my family. Please keep them coming... And for those who are able, please consider making a donation to my legal defense fund. I am so grateful to Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, and a host of other friends who helped to establish the Bring Justice Home Legal Defense Fund."

"My family and I have made considerable financial sacrifices to defend my innocence, and your contributions will go toward the $1 million in additional funds needed to cover the trial and my legal representation."

Crowdfunding the defense: Andrew Gillum lawyer accuses FBI agents of 'misconduct' as Ben Crump raises money for his defense

Gillum, who would have been Florida's first Black governor had he won the 2018 election, noted that he was first elected to the City Commission at the age of 23 and that in 2018, he came "closer than any Democrat for (governor) in over 20 years."

"Justice frequently alludes (sic) people who look like me," Gillum said. "But I know that a fair trial with a representative jury who is able to hear the full truth and facts will have no choice but to render me innocent against these allegations."

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com and follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Andrew Gillum trial: Jury selection continuing, possible witnesses announced