Andrew Gillum trial Day 8: Prosecutors home in on 'Hamilton' ticket disconnect

Federal prosecutors played potentially damaging recordings in open court of Andrew Gillum and his brother Marcus Gillum’s depositions in a state ethics case against the former mayor involving gifts he allegedly received from undercover FBI agents during a 2016 trip to New York.

The recordings were played for jurors on Wednesday, the eighth day of Gillum’s public corruption trial.

Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor, and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and routing them to their own accounts. Gillum also is charged with lying to the FBI the New York trip.

Government homes in on Gillum brother statements in state ethics case

The government recalled to the stand FBI Special Agent Evan Hurley, one of the case agents in the Gillum investigation, to testify about the former mayor’s state ethics charges that stemmed from his 2016 trip to New York City.

Gillum settled the charges in 2019 and signed an agreement with the Florida Commission on Ethics stating that he accepted an illegal gift over $100 from a lobbyist while in the Big Apple.

During the trip, Gillum, his brother Marcus Gillum, their then-lobbyist pal Adam Corey and undercover FBI agents “Mike Miller” and “Brian Butler all went to see “Hamilton” and took a boat ride to the Statue of Liberty. The FBI allegedly paid for those outings along with dinners, drinks and hotel rooms.

'I got you': Texts, emails detail how Adam Corey, FBI arranged trips for Andrew Gillum

Prosecutors played in open court recordings of the Gillum brothers’ depositions in the civil ethics case. Andrew Gillum said during his deposition that Marcus Gillum handed him his ticket to “Hamilton” outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre, an explanation he repeated publicly during his 2018 run for governor, when the trip became a big campaign issue.

“I walked up,” Andrew Gillum said during his deposition. “He gave me a ticket. And that was it.”

Marcus Gillum offered the same story to ethics investigators.

Earlier in the trial, Miller, Butler and Corey all testified that Gillum went into the show with them and that Marcus Gillum, who was running late, came in mid-show after getting his ticket at will call.

What actually happened in New York and allegations Andrew Gillum lied about it are the basis of Count 1 in the indictment, which is against the former mayor alone. That charge, of lying to the FBI, stems from false statements Andrew Gillum allegedly made in June 2017 during an impromptu interview with Hurley and another overt FBI agent in Cascades Park.

Throughout the trial, David Markus, a lead attorney for Gillum, has repeatedly objected to evidence being allowed in about the ethics case and the settlement. However, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor overruled him.

In his own words: Andrew Gillum on ethics allegations, New York trip with FBI agents

Back story: Andrew Gillum settles ethics case, agrees to $5,000 fine

A retired FBI special agent, Michael Wiederspahn, also is expected to take the stand for a second time in the trial. Wiederspahn, who also served as case agent in the Gillum probe, was actively involved in obtaining evidence from the Ethics Commission about the New York trip.

Gillum's wife makes fundraising appeal on social media

Andrew Gillum's wife, R. Jai, is making the case for supporters to help donate toward a $1 million goal in "the fight for justice."

In a note sent out on the former mayor's Twitter feed, R. Jai writes:

"You may know my husband, Andrew Gillum, as a dedicated public servant and tireless advocate for those without a voice. But I want to share a side of Andrew that you might not know – the loving husband and devoted father to our three beautiful children."

"Last week, as I sat in court every day with Andrew, we were able to confirm what we thought to be true — for YEARS, unlimited resources have been used to go through our personal records and finances. And all of this after repeated unsuccessful bribery attempts."

In the posting, which is a accompanied by a photo of her with Andrew Gillum and their children, she said their family is facing an "unimaginable challenge."

"We are fighting against a broken system that seeks to destroy our lives in the name of politics and corruption, and we desperately need your support," she wrote.

The fund was set up by famed civil rights lawyer, Ben Crump, and others after his Forward Florida political committee shut down, having previously paid more than $400,000 in legal bills to his attorney's firm, Markus/Moss.

Gavel to gavel coverage

