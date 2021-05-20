Andrew Giuliani, 35, claims he's been in politics for 32 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andrew Giuliani is evidently quite the wunderkind, getting his start with a career in politics at just three years old.

Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced this week he's running for governor of New York, and in a Fox News interview, he was questioned about whether he has enough experience for the position. Giuliani worked in the White House under former President Donald Trump but has never held elected office.

"From an experience perspective, I may be 35 years old, but you gotta remember, I spent 32 years, parts of 32 years, in politics and in government," Giuliani told Fox News, per Mediaite. "I'm the only announced candidate that actually has spent parts of five decades in politics."

Giuliani offered the same explanation in a Spectrum News interview, saying, "I've spent parts of 32 years in politics or in government. ... I've been around this a long time, I've got a lot of experience." He also touted spending "parts of five different decades of my life in politics of public service" at a press conference after announcing his campaign, apparently getting that number by going back to his father's 1989 mayoral campaign.

"By osmosis, it appears, he's saying that he absorbed his father's five decades of professional work," CNN's Brianna Keilar noted, "even though he personally wasn't alive for all of those decades." And for those who might argue he's too young or inexperienced for the job, Giuliani offered on Fox, "I may look young, but I certainly feel a lot older."

More stories from theweek.com
The enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothing
Stephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court
Texas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness execution

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Giuliani announces run for NY governor

    Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced Tuesday he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York, potentially setting up a battle with third-term incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo. (May 18)

  • Biden administration reappoints director of key climate office, whom Trump had removed

    The White House said this morning that veteran climate scientist Mike Kuperberg is returning as head of the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) following his removal from the position under President Trump.Why it matters: The USGCRP coordinates climate research at 13 federal agencies and produces deeply researched, granular reports every four years that help inform policymakers, corporations and others about the causes and consequences of climate change on the United States. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What to watch: He'll oversee the creation of the fifth version of the congressionally-mandated National Climate Assessment that's slated for release by the end of 2023, though that release date may slip.Catch up fast: Kuperberg, who has been a climate scientist with the Energy Department for nearly two decades, led USGCRP for five years until last year.Trump had replaced him with David Legates, a meteorologist who disputes the scientific consensus on human-induced warming. In addition, NOAA chief scientist Ryan Maue was moved to a senior position within OSTP in the waning days of the Trump administration, in order to exert influence over the next edition of the NCA. The most recent NCA, published in 2018, angered the White House since it found that the effects of climate change would be extremely costly for the U.S.Both Legates and Maue were fired shortly before President Biden's inauguration, after they published unauthorized climate science pamphlets with the White House seal on them. These documents, which were not reviewed by any OSTP officials beforehand, contesting mainstream scientific findings.What they're saying: "There is no doubt that the climate crisis is accelerating — and if we’re serious about tackling this crisis, we need proven scientific leadership that transcends politics," said Jane Lubchenco, the top climate official at OSTP, in a statement. In an interview with the Washington Post, Kuperberg said he's "really excited to be back." "I think [the program] is a critical component for advancing the climate agenda of this administration."What's next: Kuperberg needs to find a new scientist to run the report process itself, since the White House removed climate researcher Betsy Weatherhead in April. She too was appointed during the Trump administration, though she holds mainstream views on the causes and consequences of climate change.Oriana Gonzalez contributed reporting.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx

    Two officers were transported to an area hospital for tinnitus.

  • Job inequality in U.S. continues to fall on Black Americans

    Inequality in the U.S. is worsening by many measures — especially when it comes to employment. Driving the news: The Job Quality Index (JQI), a measurement of "high" to "low quality" jobs in the U.S. private sector, has fallen from 81.1 in 2007 to 80.5 last year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 80.5 level signifies that 55% of workers were in low quality jobs versus 45% in high quality. (High quality means weekly wages above the national average for non-management production jobs and low means it's below.)Axios is first to report the new findings from a group of research and industry analysts who publish the JQI monthly. They include economists from the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a trade group representing domestic sectors across farmers, manufacturers and labor organizations.The inequality shows drastic differences when broken down by race: 28% of Hispanic American workers held high quality jobs in 2020, compared with 29% of Black American workers, and 61% of Asian American workers.Since 2007, Black American workers have seen a 6% decline in job quality versus a less than 1% decline nationally, a 29% increase for Hispanic workers and a 66% increase for Asian American workers.Why it matters: Worker pay has been at the heart of recent debates over the slowly recovering labor market.Following a year of shutdowns, companies like Amazon, Chipotle and McDonald’s say they are finding it difficult to hire people and have started to bump up hourly pay. Republican governors of more than a dozen states are ending federal unemployment programs months earlier than the September target, citing tight labor supply.What they’re saying: "Low-quality service sector jobs" in areas such as food service and social assistance (child day care, home health care, for example), have made the problem of declining job quality worse, CPA economists write in their new JQI report. “Established policy objectives, including increased educational opportunities and reduced job discrimination, have an important role to play. But the importance of the sectoral mix of job opportunities, and the dominance of low-quality job growth in recent decades, is often overlooked.” The big picture: The pandemic demonstrated how communities of Black and Hispanic workers — women in particular — were disproportionately impacted by shutdowns, given how much more likely they were to have been in service sector roles.Yes, but: Investing in manufacturing as a way to boost the income levels and lifestyles of communities of color has been a familiar drumbeat this year following President Biden’s Build Back Better push to revitalize the industry. Critics, however, look at an executive order like the one to “buy American,” as the start of increased costs and reduced quality.Be smart: The economy has been in a K-shape orientation well before the pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in her first message to staff this year. Upper-income families actually built wealth between 2001 and 2016, up 33%, while middle- and lower-income families saw declines of 20% and 45% respectively, according to Pew Research.Over the past year, Yellen’s central bank counterpart Jerome Powell has been asked to address and acknowledge the Fed’s role in exacerbating systemic disadvantages, which include easy-money policies that benefit wealthier investors and corporations. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • St Louis lawyer who pointed gun at BLM protesters announces Senate run

    Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, gained international notoriety after drawing their guns on demonstrators in June 2020 Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand in front of their home with guns in St Louis, Missouri, on 28 June 2020. They were later charged with a felony for unlawful use of a weapon. Photograph: Laurie Skrivan/AP The St Louis man who brandished his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer, Mark McCloskey, announced on Tuesday that he is running for Senate in Missouri. McCloskey told the Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that he is running in the 2022 election. “If we don’t stand up now and take this country back, it’s going away,” McCloskey said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, gained international notoriety after drawing their guns on peaceful protesters marching past their marble-faced palazzo home in June 2020. The incident was embraced by many Republicans and the couple, both personal injury attorneys in their 60s, spoke at the Republican national convention. McCloskey posted a campaign ad on Twitter that repeatedly warned of mob violence and said systemic racism does not exist. “I can promise you one thing, that when the mob comes to destroy our homes, our state and our country, I will defend them,” he said. In the ad, McCloskey references the incident that made him famous and repeated a lie about it that he has said many times before: “An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family.” On 28 June 2020, Black Lives Matters protesters entered the McCloskeys’ private gated neighborhood on the way to a demonstration outside the home of Lyda Krewson, the St Louis mayor. The couple pointed their weapons at the crowd and argued with some protesters, but no shots were fired. The couple were later charged with a felony for unlawful use of a weapon in the incident. They pleaded not guilty and their case is set to go to trial in November. Missouri’s governor, Mike Parson, a Republican, has said he would pardon the couple if they were convicted. The incident also drew attention to the couple’s near constant conflict with others, usually over private property. The St Louis Dispatch revealed last year that the McCloskeys had a long history of suing other people. The variety of legal actions includes Mark McCloskey suing a dog breeder in 1996 for selling him a German shepherd without papers and in 2013 threatening a Jewish congregation with legal action after they placed beehives outside their mansion’s northern wall. McCloskey destroyed the beehives before threatening the congregation with a restraining order.

  • In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

    When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East. Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration's approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago. At a rally in Dearborn, the heart of Michigan's Arab-American community, over 1,000 people gathered a few miles away from Biden's event and booed at mentions of the Democratic president's name.

  • Policing task force calls for national training standards

    The federal government should develop national standards for training police officers, with a greater emphasis on teaching officers how to de-escalate conflicts rather than just how to use force, a police reform task force says in a new report Thursday.Why it matters: The recommendation by the Council on Criminal Justice Task Force on Policing, a group of law enforcement and civil rights leaders formed last year, adds weight to the suggestions by other training experts that national standards would help reduce the inconsistency across the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Despite its importance, training varies widely in content, duration, and delivery among the 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the country," and much of it "focuses on a militaristic warrior mode ... rather than trust building and problem solving," the report states.By contrast, de-escalation training "shows officers how to defuse situations before force becomes necessary and equips them with tools to evaluate and respond to difficult, volatile, and potentially combative circumstances in real time."The report also recommends that police departments adopt "duty-to-intervene" policies requiring officers to step in when they see a colleague using excessive force.That responsibility to prevent fellow officers from violent misconduct, rather than staying silent out of loyalty, is also the subject of newer training initiatives including one offered by Georgetown Law's Innovative Policing Program.Other recommendations:Set up a federal decertification registry so officers who have engaged in misconduct at one police department can't just move to another one.Encourage "trauma-informed policing," in which officers become more aware of trauma in the community they serve — like mental health problems and community violence — and pay more attention to their own exposure to trauma so they don't become violent themselves.Collect more data on police actions and their results, and make it more widely available to the public.Another report by the group found that offloading some police functions to other responders — like "mobile crisis teams," which send mental health professionals who are trained to deal with mental health crises — have some potential to reduce police shootings.But it also found that there's not a lot of research to show how effective they are, and that mental health calls take up only a small percentage of officers' time.Traffic stops, by contrast, take 18% of officers' time and "could potentially be handled by unarmed officials," per the report.Go deeper: The slow moves to improve police trainingLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Failson-In-Chief Andrew Giuliani Offers Himself to New York

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastThere are failsons who would rethink their own plans to run for office if their dad was crying about how he was being treated like “the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist.”And then there’s Andrew Giuliani, who announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor of New York as a Republican in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican since the unaccomplished 35-year-old first-time candidate was old enough to legally buy a pack of cigarettes.That might strike some as a fool’s errand but Andrew is all for fool’s errands. Until this year, he was most famous for interrupting one of his dad’s press conferences as a kid in a performance that became a Saturday Night Live skit and probably most famous as an adult for suing Duke varsity golf team for damages and the right to use Duke’s golf center for the rest of his life after he was cut. Andrew, whose scores put him on the bottom half of the team, admitted, according to The New York Times, that “he may have misbehaved in February when he tossed an apple in a teammate’s face, flipped his putter a few feet, threw and broke a club and gunned his engine in a parking lot.” One federal judge called the case “a swing and a miss” before a second one tossed the suit altogether.The Giulianis’ Two-Man Clown Car Is Crashing and BurningThe apple really did fall from the tree here, never mind what Andrew told Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post this week about how he is “a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA.” Before his father was elected mayor, he’d been the U.S Attorney for the Southern District (which may now be on the verge of prosecuting the old boss who’s since lost his marbles and his morals) and the number three official in the Justice Department. Before the son ran for governor, he’d been one of the Trump White House’s lesser failsons. While Jared was tasked with big things like letting people in blue states die of COVID and peace in the Middle East (heckuva job, Jared) Andrew was the “sports liaison,” making $95,000 a year to occasionally golf with Trump.Speaking of fathers and sons, Republican Rudy Giuliani crossed party lines back in 1994 to endorse Mario Cuomo, who nonetheless fell short in his bid for a fourth term in a very weird race that also included an aborted run by Howard Stern. Now Andrew Giuliani is bumbling into an already crowded Republican field to try and stop Andrew Cuomo, Mario’s son, from his own likely bid for a fourth term.Little Andrew G. is hoping the Giulianis could become a dynasty like the Kennedys or the Cuomos, telling the Post that “Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.” But no one thinks that Andrew, last seen whining about how the feds are picking on his dad, could sell tickets. New York has lots of crappy dynasties, but the Giulianis really would be the crappiest.After consulting with ex-New Yorker Donald Trump, Andrew told Politico, “We talked about New York politics and went through the numbers on this, and I explained to him where I think I would be able to make inroads that no other potential candidate would be able to.” Hm: Trump, who once flirted with running for governor himself before descending that golden escalator in 2015, got 36 percent of the state vote in 2016 and 37.7 percent in 2020. And not only is Trump, who also likes one of the minimally qualified candidates already in the race, Lee Zeidlin, no kingmaker in the state, but he’s also been blowing off Andrew’s dad’s pleas for help since the feds raided Rudy’s office and apartment last month.Andrew Giuliani Flails When Asked if Rudy Will Flip on TrumpThis afternoon, Andrew formally announced his run for governor at Battery Place on the southern tip of Manhattan—about as close to Albany as his father is to sane, sober judgment—to a few reporters as a water taxi drowned him out at one point. In front of a few signs and a handful of journalists, the former Newsmax contributor mused about ending “bail reform” and how he would “light the economic furnace in New York.”He also put out a long, garbly campaign ad online: “Like our mighty waters, we New Yorkers are facing turbulent times… like my parents before me, New York is in my blood. I’ve been raised through New York.”https://t.co/b3CO2Ktz6bTOGETHER, WE WILL BRING BACK NEW YORK! Giuliani For Governor 2022#NYForGiuliani2022 pic.twitter.com/q537d7fNNw— Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 18, 2021 Just before his big day, little Giuliani told the New York Post that “When I do go get inaugurated governor, I have to give my dad a bad seat. He might be looking for payback.” But it seems far likelier that Rudy will end up in jail than his son will end up in the governor’s mansion.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Derek Jeter Sells His Massive Tampa Estate for a Record-Breaking Price

    Add one more impressive stat to Derek Jeter‘s long list. The Hall of Famer has sold his massive Tampa, FL, estate for a record-breaking price.

  • Fireflies need dark nights for their summer light shows – here's how you can help

    Fireflies light up a June night in central Maine. Mike Lewinski/Flickr, CC BYBefore humans invented fire, the only things that lit up the night were the moon, the stars and bioluminescent creatures – including fireflies. These ambassadors of natural wonder are soft-bodied beetles that emit “cold light,” using a biochemical reaction housed in their abdominal lanterns. Fireflies mating. Sara Lewis, CC BY-ND Fireflies exchange bioluminescent courtship signals as a precursor to mating. In doing so, they construct spectacular light shows that inspire joy and delight in people all around the world. Unfortunately, human activities threaten to extinguish these silent sparks. In recent decades, fireflies have vanished from many places where they were once found. Like other insects, fireflies are threatened by habitat loss and pesticide use. They are also uniquely vulnerable to the harmful effects of light pollution. As scientists who study fireflies and how they are affected by artificial light, we want to make sure that future generations can continue to enjoy one of nature’s greatest wonders. A life in the dark Fireflies evolved some 100 million years ago and have blossomed into more than 2,200 species that are found on every continent except Antarctica. Here in North America, nearly 150 different species of flashing firefly light up our summer nights. Most North American species have a two- to four-week mating season. Each evening, males and females engage in a dash of light flirtation. The males fly around, producing a species-specific pattern of flashes. Females, perched in the undergrowth, discreetly respond when they are interested with flashes of their own. For the vast majority of evolutionary history, nighttime light sources were predictable and short-lived: The sun set, and the moon waned. But as advances in technology made it cheaper and easier for humans to light up their environment, light pollution has become a constant presence in urban, suburban and rural habitats. Human-caused light sources – house lights, path lights, streetlights – often shine all night, year-round. Humans can use curtains to block out a neighbor’s annoying LED floodlight, but nocturnal animals aren’t so fortunate. The more we light up the night, the less space we leave for the firefly flash dance. Synchronous fireflies, native to the U.S. Southeast, coordinate their flashes into bursts that ripple through groups of insects. Blinded by the light We and other firefly researchers have become increasingly worried about the future of these remarkable insects. More than a decade of scientific research offers ample evidence that light pollution is a threat to firefly reproduction. The fundamental problem is visibility: Fireflies use their bioluminescence to flirt in the dark. It doesn’t work so well with the lights on. Scientists have known for some time that direct illumination from a nearby streetlight makes male fireflies flash less, but that is only half the story. As with most animals that engage in complex courtship rituals, female fireflies are the choosy ones – and they are watching the show with the rest of us. When a female sees a male she likes, she flashes back. He zips over, and that’s when the magic happens. Our recent lab study shows that females of a common New England firefly species are even more sensitive to direct illumination than their male counterparts. Under artificial light, males flash about half as often, while females rarely, if ever, flash back. It may be that female fireflies are quite literally blinded by the light shining down into their eyes. Or even if they do manage to pick out a male flash pattern here and there, they might not think it worth a reply. Previous research shows that female fireflies prefer bright flashes over dim ones, and background light can turn an otherwise bright flash into one that is dull and unimpressive. A female firefly signals. Radim Schreiber/Firefly Experience, CC BY-ND The brightness of the artificial light source makes a big difference, but its dominant color is also a factor. Fireflies don’t see blue or red light very well because they have evolved to focus in on the particular yellow-green hue that they use to communicate. Amber light, which has a yellow-orange hue, is most disruptive to firefly courtship – even more so than white light – because it approaches the color of firefly bioluminescence. Help fireflies reclaim the night Current research supports a few simple firefly-friendly lighting guidelines that can help protect both fireflies and other animals that need the dark. First, remove unnecessary light. Lights left on in the middle of the night – especially in natural habitats like backyards, parks and reserves – too often go unused by anyone. Install motion detectors, timers and shielding to ensure that light goes only where people need it, when they need it. These devices can pay for themselves over the long term. In addition to harming nocturnal wildlife, light pollution wastes energy and money. International Dark Sky Association, CC BY-ND Second, keep necessary light as dim as possible. Modern LEDs tend to be much brighter than they need to be for public safety. To easily dim an LED, cover it with a few sheets of paper or layers of painter’s tape. For older lighting types, which can overheat when covered, use heat-resistant cellophane or acrylic gel filters instead. Finally, remember this: The redder the better! When buying new outdoor lights, opt for monochrome red LEDs. Some lighting manufacturers have begun to tout amber LEDs as “insect-friendly,” but they are not thinking about fireflies. And while it’s true that amber light doesn’t attract as many flying insects as white light, red light attracts even fewer. As with any harmful environmental pollutant, limiting how much artificial light we create will always be more effective than trying to lessen its impact. Fortunately, light pollution is instantly and completely reversible, which means that we can change things for the better for fireflies with the flip of a switch. Fireflies give us so much, and don’t demand a lot in return – just a bit of dark night to call their own. [The Conversation’s science, health and technology editors pick their favorite stories. Weekly on Wednesdays.]\This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Avalon C.S. Owens, Tufts University and Sara Lewis, Tufts University. Read more:How fireflies glow – and what signals they’re sendingCities can help migrating birds on their way by planting more trees and turning lights off at night Avalon Owens received a 2019 Environmental Fellowship from the Robert & Patricia Swizter Foundation, and is a member of the IUCN SSC Firefly Specialist Group and Zoological Lighting Association.Sara Lewis co-chairs the IUCN SSC Firefly Specialist Group.

  • Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship

    President Joe Biden's efforts to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military strikes against Hamas in Gaza are plunging the two leaders into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship. The two have had other moments of tension over the years, and their current differences over the war in Gaza create a challenge that Biden was trying mightily to avoid. Biden told Netanyahu in a telephone call Wednesday that he expected “significant de-escalation” of the fighting by day's end, according to the White House.

  • Former Obama official Jackie Norris to announce bid for Des Moines school board

    Jackie Norris will announce on Monday that she’s running for the DSM School Board, according to a weekly newsletter published by Polk County Democrats.Background: Norris was President Obama’s 2008 Iowa senior advisor and First Lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Last month she became owner and president of the SPPG consulting firm in West DSM.The big picture: About 40% of DSM property taxes go to the school district.And DMPS has lots of upcoming challenges. For one, superintendent Tom Ahart goes before a state board today to fight to retain his administrator’s license.What to expect: Norris is seeking one of two at-large seats that are on November's ballot.Rob Barron told Jason that he’s hasn’t made a decision about whether he’s running again, and Kyrstin Delagardelle didn’t return a call.The election is Nov. 2, and candidates have until Sept. 16 to file nomination papers.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mandy Moore Feels 'Very Confident' in How This Is Us Will End: 'It's Going to Be Beautiful'

    "I'm glad we're able to end things on our own terms. Dan [Fogelman] has always wanted to go six seasons," Mandy Moore tells PEOPLE

  • Shameless liars for Trump or out-of-touch Reagan relics? Republicans have bad choices.

    Cheney is a Reagan Republican who wants to talk about lower taxes and smaller government. That is a 40-year-old message out of step with today’s times.

  • Man accused of killing sister may have charge upgraded, additional charges

    A 29-year-old man accused of fatally assaulting his sister may have his charge upgraded and face 10 additional charges of wrongful confinement and hurt, the prosecution told the court on Wednesday (19 May).

  • Venezuelans tied to anti-Maduro plot sentenced to 6 years

    A judge in Colombia has sentenced three Venezuelan men to six years in prison for helping organize an ill-conceived plot to remove President Nicolás Maduro involving former American Green Berets. In March, the men pleaded guilty to working alongside Jordan Goudreau, a former U.S. Green Beret and Iraq war veteran, in organizing a rag tag army of a few dozen Venezuelan military deserters intent on overthrowing Venezuela’s socialist leadership. The so-called Operation Gideon — or the Bay of Piglets, as the bloody fiasco came to be known — ended with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau’s former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas.

  • Indian data suggests runaway COVID infections as deaths hit daily record

    Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to COVID-19, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529. India reported 267,334 new daily infections on Wednesday, taking its tally to 25.5 million, the world's second highest after the United States, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed. For months, nowhere has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new variant discovered there fuelled a surge of up to more than 400,000 new infections a day.

  • Eric Trump says people hug him 'with tears in their eyes' and tell him how much they miss his dad

    "I mean, literally sometimes, Sean, with tears in their eyes - 'We miss the man so much,'" Eric Trump told Fox News.

  • A megachurch's ministry program used inappropriate tactics to 'train' teens, ex-interns say

    "What happens in the program stays in the program," one mother said former interns were told.

  • Mark McCloskey files to run for U.S. Senate in Missouri

    Mark McCloskey, one half of a white couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis last year, filed paperwork Tuesday to run for Missouri's Senate seat.The state of play: In addition to his filing with the Federal Election Commission, McCloskey also launched a campaign website accepting donations for his bid. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Mark is a Conservative outsider who will bring backbone and guts to the US Senate to continue fighting for President Trump's agenda," his website states.What he's saying: "When the angry mob came to destroy my house and kill my family, I took a stand against them," McCloskey told the camera in a campaign announcement video aired during an interview with Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday."I have always been a Republican but never been a politician. God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob. It woke me up," McCloskey told Carlson.He went on to criticize the Biden administration for what he said was "a wholesale slaughter of our civil liberties" while bemoaning "cancel culture," among other complaints.Flashback: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both personal injury attorneys, were indicted in October on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence after they pointed guns at anti-racism protestors from the lawn of the St. Louis mansion last July.Their actions made them popular in some conservative circles and were subsequently invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in August.They are due to stand trial in NovemberEditor's note: This article has been updated with McLoskey's comment on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.