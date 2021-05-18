Andrew Giuliani announces campaign for New York governor: 'Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes.'

Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's son is eyeing an Andrew vs. Andrew gubernatorial battle in 2022.

Andrew Giuliani on Tuesday announced he's running for governor of New York in the state's 2022 Republican primary, launching a campaign website as he seeks to oust New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), NBC News reports. In an interview with The New York Post, Giuliani described himself as a "politician out of the womb."

"Giuliani vs. Cuomo," he also said. "Holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden. It would be one of the epic showdowns in the state's history."

The announcement comes less than a month after federal investigators searched the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, amid an investigation into his Ukraine business dealings.

Andrew Giuliani served in the White House under Trump, but he has never held elected office. He argued to the Post that "my four years in the White House has prepared me for this moment."

Meanwhile, though, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) announced a gubernatorial campaign against Cuomo last month, which Politico notes "could complicate" Giuliani's path to the Republican nomination. According to the Post, Giuliani has spoken with Trump about his campaign, but the former president "isn't taking sides because he is also fond of Zeldin."

