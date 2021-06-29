Andrew Giuliani gets zero support for gubernatorial bid from New York Republicans

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received no support from state Republicans for his bid to be the next governor of New York during a secret straw poll held Monday.

Driving the news: U.S. House Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) got about 85% of the vote, and around 10% chose to abstain, New York Republicans said. The results bode well for Zeldin's chances of becoming the Republican nominee to challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming election.

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy called Zeldin the “presumed gubernatorial nominee” following the vote, suggesting that GOP wants to avoid an intra-party fight during the primaries to make its selection.

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino received 5% of the vote.

What he's saying: "I think it's too early," Giuliani told Politico. "I think if you just look at the numbers, I think you'll see that we perform better in blue states whenever there's a primary."

Giuliani said he believes he has more crossover support than Zeldin.

He later tweeted the results of a survey conducted by his own campaign which put him ahead of Zeldin, saying he was "[p]roud to be the FAVORITE of The 2.9 Million Registered New York Republicans."

Catch up quick: Giuliani announced his bid for governor in May, calling himself "a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA."

