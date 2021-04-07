Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, attends a news conference with his father at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, on November 19, 2020. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani's son, is "heavily considering" a run for New York governor in 2022.

The younger Giuliani told the Washington Examiner that he thinks he's the "right candidate."

Trump has been advising Giuliani, who worked as his aide during his administration.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Andrew Giuliani, an ex-White House aide to President Donald Trump and the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is exploring a run for New York governor in 2022.

The younger Giuliani told The Washington Examiner in an interview that he is "heavily considering" challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been entrenched in a series of scandals in recent weeks.

"Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Giuliani told the news outlet.

Trump has been advising Giuliani, who worked as a special assistant during his administration, but the former president has not endorsed him yet, The Washington Examiner reported.

Giuliani's possible bid against Cuomo comes as the governor's popularity has taken a hit due to several controversies. The New York governor faces a looming impeachment inquiry after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct. Cuomo is also being investigated for potentially undercounting nursing home deaths in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he reportedly prioritized state-administered coronavirus testing for his family members early last year.

While a Republican candidate has not won a gubernatorial race in the liberal-leaning state in nearly two decades, Giuliani told the Examiner he believes he "can win the race."

The 35-year-old has not officially announced his candidacy, but said he plans to formalize a campaign after meeting with the state Republican Party on April 19. He currently works as a contributor for the conservative media network Newsmax.

Read the original article on Business Insider