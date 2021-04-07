  • Oops!
Andrew Giuliani says he's thinking about run for NY governor

·1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former aide in the Trump administration, said in interviews Wednesday that he is evaluating a run for governor of New York as a Republican.

Giuliani, 35, who has never held public office, told The New York Times that he was “strongly considering" the idea and looking to make a decision by the end of the month.

He was more emphatic in an interview with the Washington Examiner, saying he planned to run, and “I believe I can win the race."

The New York governor's race has gotten more convoluted with all the controversy surrounding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been expected to run for a fourth term but has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Giuliani was hired last month by the conservative network Newsmax as a contributor.

He was a young child when his father became mayor. At the elder Giuliani's 1994 inauguration, the then-7-year-old joined his father at the podium, mimicking his gestures and repeating some of his words.

The incident was played for laughs in a “Saturday Night Live" skit starring Chris Farley.

In 2008, he sued Duke University, saying he had been improperly cut from the golf team. The school said the cut was proper and based on bullying behavior, which Giuliani denied. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2010.

