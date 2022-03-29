Andrew Giuliani Says 'I've Looked Under The Hood' Of Baby Daughter In Anti-Trans Remarks

Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, speaking to reporters on April 28, 2021, in New York. The gubernatorial hopeful reportedly made anti-trans statements over the weekend that included comments about his baby daughter's genitals. (Photo: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani who is running to be governor of New York, reportedly brought up his baby daughter’s genitals while making anti-trans remarks at an event over the weekend.

“I have changed the diapers,” Giuliani said at a rally hosted by a far-right group in Long Island, The Daily Beast first reported Tuesday. “I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman. It’s that simple.”

Giuliani also said his 4-month-old daughter “made a promise to me on the first day”: “She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands,’” he told the crowd.

A spokesperson for Giuliani told The Daily Beast that “while Andrew does not claim to be a biologist, he can tell the difference between a male and a female.” The statement seemingly referred to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson saying she was “not a biologist” when asked during her confirmation hearing to define what a woman is — which has become a culture-war complaint for Republicans.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Read the full story at The Daily Beast.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...