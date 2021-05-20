Andrew Giuliani says he has spent parts of '5 decades' in politics despite being just 35 years old
Giuliani has announced a run for New York governor.
He was just 4 years old in 1990.
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said he had been involved in politics for parts of "five different decades," despite being just 35 years old.
Giuliani, who has announced a run for New York governor, told Fox News on Wednesday that "I may be 35 years old, but I spent 32 years - parts of 32 years - in politics and in government. I'm the only announced candidate that actually has spent parts of five decades in politics."
He repeated the claim in an interview with Newsmax, saying, "I've spent parts of five different decades in politics, 32 years in politics," suggesting he started his political life when he was just 3 years old.
He added: "Everything from seeing how City Hall was changed to working in the White House with the top CEOs in the United States."
Giuliani, who was born in 1986, appears to have been referring to the fact he was alive during the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. His father, Rudy, first ran for New York mayor in 1989 - when the younger Giuliani was 3 - and was elected mayor in 1993.
He agreed when the interviewer said it was possible to gain political knowledge "as a little kid when your dad is the mayor."
Giuliani served as a White House aide under President Donald Trump. He declared his candidacy for the New York governor's post on Tuesday, describing himself as a "politician out of the womb" and saying "it's in my DNA."
He also compared his political fortunes to those of President Theodore Roosevelt, who was the youngest-ever elected governor of New York.
"I may only be 35 years old, I will be the youngest governor, surpassing Teddy Roosevelt at 37 years old, but I've got a lot of experience in those 32 years. I think I'm prepared for this," he said.
Giuliani is bidding to become the GOP candidate for governor, and will be pitted against US Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rob Astorino, of Westchester, in the contest, Insider's Jake Lahut reported.
