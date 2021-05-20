  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andrew Giuliani says he has spent parts of '5 decades' in politics despite being just 35 years old

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
2021/04/28: Andrew Giuliani walks on the street after leaving his father Rudy Giuliani&#39;s apartment.
Andrew Giuliani after leaving his father's apartment in April. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, 35, says he's spent parts of "five different decades" in politics.

  • Giuliani has announced a run for New York governor.

  • He was just 4 years old in 1990.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said he had been involved in politics for parts of "five different decades," despite being just 35 years old.

Giuliani, who has announced a run for New York governor, told Fox News on Wednesday that "I may be 35 years old, but I spent 32 years - parts of 32 years - in politics and in government. I'm the only announced candidate that actually has spent parts of five decades in politics."

He repeated the claim in an interview with Newsmax, saying, "I've spent parts of five different decades in politics, 32 years in politics," suggesting he started his political life when he was just 3 years old.

He added: "Everything from seeing how City Hall was changed to working in the White House with the top CEOs in the United States."

Giuliani, who was born in 1986, appears to have been referring to the fact he was alive during the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. His father, Rudy, first ran for New York mayor in 1989 - when the younger Giuliani was 3 - and was elected mayor in 1993.

He agreed when the interviewer said it was possible to gain political knowledge "as a little kid when your dad is the mayor."

Giuliani served as a White House aide under President Donald Trump. He declared his candidacy for the New York governor's post on Tuesday, describing himself as a "politician out of the womb" and saying "it's in my DNA."

He also compared his political fortunes to those of President Theodore Roosevelt, who was the youngest-ever elected governor of New York.

"I may only be 35 years old, I will be the youngest governor, surpassing Teddy Roosevelt at 37 years old, but I've got a lot of experience in those 32 years. I think I'm prepared for this," he said.

Giuliani is bidding to become the GOP candidate for governor, and will be pitted against US Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rob Astorino, of Westchester, in the contest, Insider's Jake Lahut reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Giuliani announces run for NY governor

    Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced Tuesday he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York, potentially setting up a battle with third-term incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo. (May 18)

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweet About Accountability Gets Flipped Back On Her

    "Now you're trolling us, right?" one Twitter user asked the conspiracy-endorsing Republican.

  • Failson-In-Chief Andrew Giuliani Offers Himself to New York

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastThere are failsons who would rethink their own plans to run for office if their dad was crying about how he was being treated like “the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist.”And then there’s Andrew Giuliani, who announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor of New York as a Republican in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican since the unaccomplished 35-year-old first-time candidate was old enough to legally buy a pack of cigarettes.That might strike some as a fool’s errand but Andrew is all for fool’s errands. Until this year, he was most famous for interrupting one of his dad’s press conferences as a kid in a performance that became a Saturday Night Live skit and probably most famous as an adult for suing Duke varsity golf team for damages and the right to use Duke’s golf center for the rest of his life after he was cut. Andrew, whose scores put him on the bottom half of the team, admitted, according to The New York Times, that “he may have misbehaved in February when he tossed an apple in a teammate’s face, flipped his putter a few feet, threw and broke a club and gunned his engine in a parking lot.” One federal judge called the case “a swing and a miss” before a second one tossed the suit altogether.The Giulianis’ Two-Man Clown Car Is Crashing and BurningThe apple really did fall from the tree here, never mind what Andrew told Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post this week about how he is “a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA.” Before his father was elected mayor, he’d been the U.S Attorney for the Southern District (which may now be on the verge of prosecuting the old boss who’s since lost his marbles and his morals) and the number three official in the Justice Department. Before the son ran for governor, he’d been one of the Trump White House’s lesser failsons. While Jared was tasked with big things like letting people in blue states die of COVID and peace in the Middle East (heckuva job, Jared) Andrew was the “sports liaison,” making $95,000 a year to occasionally golf with Trump.Speaking of fathers and sons, Republican Rudy Giuliani crossed party lines back in 1994 to endorse Mario Cuomo, who nonetheless fell short in his bid for a fourth term in a very weird race that also included an aborted run by Howard Stern. Now Andrew Giuliani is bumbling into an already crowded Republican field to try and stop Andrew Cuomo, Mario’s son, from his own likely bid for a fourth term.Little Andrew G. is hoping the Giulianis could become a dynasty like the Kennedys or the Cuomos, telling the Post that “Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.” But no one thinks that Andrew, last seen whining about how the feds are picking on his dad, could sell tickets. New York has lots of crappy dynasties, but the Giulianis really would be the crappiest.After consulting with ex-New Yorker Donald Trump, Andrew told Politico, “We talked about New York politics and went through the numbers on this, and I explained to him where I think I would be able to make inroads that no other potential candidate would be able to.” Hm: Trump, who once flirted with running for governor himself before descending that golden escalator in 2015, got 36 percent of the state vote in 2016 and 37.7 percent in 2020. And not only is Trump, who also likes one of the minimally qualified candidates already in the race, Lee Zeidlin, no kingmaker in the state, but he’s also been blowing off Andrew’s dad’s pleas for help since the feds raided Rudy’s office and apartment last month.Andrew Giuliani Flails When Asked if Rudy Will Flip on TrumpThis afternoon, Andrew formally announced his run for governor at Battery Place on the southern tip of Manhattan—about as close to Albany as his father is to sane, sober judgment—to a few reporters as a water taxi drowned him out at one point. In front of a few signs and a handful of journalists, the former Newsmax contributor mused about ending “bail reform” and how he would “light the economic furnace in New York.”He also put out a long, garbly campaign ad online: “Like our mighty waters, we New Yorkers are facing turbulent times… like my parents before me, New York is in my blood. I’ve been raised through New York.”https://t.co/b3CO2Ktz6bTOGETHER, WE WILL BRING BACK NEW YORK! Giuliani For Governor 2022#NYForGiuliani2022 pic.twitter.com/q537d7fNNw— Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 18, 2021 Just before his big day, little Giuliani told the New York Post that “When I do go get inaugurated governor, I have to give my dad a bad seat. He might be looking for payback.” But it seems far likelier that Rudy will end up in jail than his son will end up in the governor’s mansion.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politics

    Allies of Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a prominent Trump critic who now argues he's trying to save the Republican Party, are launching a new advocacy group, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The group and a sister super PAC will boost Kinzinger's political brand, help insulate him from primary challenges next year and be able to boost like-minded politicians elsewhere in the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The congressman has drawn the wrath of the Trump faithful over his vote to impeach the former president and persistent criticism of the party's embrace of election conspiracy theories.Kinzinger is an Air National Guard pilot who has flown missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.What's new: Keep Country First Policy Action, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, plans to "use both earned and paid media to drive the national narrative on key issues," according to a memo on its launch shared with Axios on Wednesday.It also hopes to "build a grassroots army" that it can activate in support of a centrist policy agenda to "improve political dialogue and reestablish faith in our institutions."The group's board includes two former Republican members of Congress: Virginia's Barbara Comstock and Florida's Tom Rooney.Republican consultant Mario Castillo also will have a board seat.What they're saying: "We want to begin the process of restoring faith in our institutions by advocating for the sort of commonsense policies that will give the average American hope that the federal government can put their interests first," Comstock said in a statement about the group's launch.The big picture: The nonprofit's launch comes shortly after Kinzinger allies unveiled a super PAC designed to support Republicans who break ranks with the party's Trump-aligned mainstream.Kinzinger is among the most prominent of that bloc. It also includes Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who was booted from House leadership last week over her criticism of Trump's role in fomenting January's siege on the U.S. Capitol.Both are facing primary challengers firmly aligned with Trump and determined to purge the party of his critics.Between the lines: Trump remains the unquestionable leader of the GOP. But his internal critics include some of the party's top donors.These new Kinzinger-aligned groups will allow deep-pocketed Trump critics to finance a political apparatus that can help shield like-minded elected officials from the former president's wrath — and that of his many allies.Both the super PAC and the nonprofit can accept unlimited contributions.That far exceeds the $5,800 per-cycle maximum each donor can give to a federal political campaign.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Survey experts have yet to figure out what caused the most significant polling error in 40 years in Trump-Biden race

    Biden supporters in Philadelphia celebrate when his win -- with a much smaller margin than predicted by polls -- was projected by news outlets on Nov. 7, 2020. Chris McGrath/Getty ImagesMore than six months after the astonishing polling embarrassment in the 2020 U.S. elections, survey experts examining what went wrong are uncertain about what led to the sharpest discrepancy between the polls and popular vote outcome since Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter in a near-landslide in 1980. Lingering questions about the misfire in 2020, in which voter support for then-President Donald Trump was understated in final pre-election polls, suggest that troubles in accurately surveying presidential elections could be deeper and more profound than previously recognized. If the source of the polling miscall isn’t clear, then addressing and correcting it obviously becomes quite challenging. Moreover, as I discussed in my 2020 book “Lost in a Gallup,” polling failures in presidential elections since 1936 rarely have been repetitive. Just as no two elections are alike, no two polling failures are quite the same. Over the years, pollsters have anticipated tight presidential elections when landslides have occurred. They have signaled the wrong winner in closer elections. The estimates of venerable pollsters have been singularly in error. Wayward exit polls have thrown Election Day into confusion by identifying the losing candidate as the likely winner. Off-target state polls have confounded expected national outcomes, which essentially was the story in 2016. A voter walks to a booth to fill out their ballot at Public School 160 on Nov. 3, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images Support that wasn’t there In 2020, overall, election polls pointed to Democrat Joe Biden’s winning the presidency. But the polls overstated support for Biden and underestimated backing for Trump no matter how close to the election the poll was conducted and regardless of the methods pollsters chose. Surveys in races for U.S. senator and governor were beset by similar shortcomings. Those were among the key findings described recently at the annual conference of the American Association for Public Opinion Research, which was convened online. The organization had recruited a task force of 19 experts in survey research who examined the 2020 election polls in detail and reported being unable, so far, to pinpoint specific causes of polling errors. Their findings did make clear, however, that the 2020 miscall was the most significant in 40 years. Polls in the presidential race in 2020 collectively overstated Biden’s lead by 3.9 percentage points, the task force chair, Joshua Clinton of Vanderbilt University, said in a presentation at the conference. This marked the fourth presidential election in the past five in which the national polls, at least to some extent, overstated support for Democratic candidates. Masking dramatic miscalls Averaging the polling errors, as the task force did in conducting its analysis, is broadly revealing about the extent of those errors. But it has the effect of masking several dramatic miscalls in late-campaign polls conducted in 2020 by, or for, leading news organizations. The final CNN poll had Biden ahead by 12 points. Surveys for The Wall Street Journal-NBC News and by the Economist-YouGov had Biden winning by 10 percentage points as the campaign wound down. A few polls, such as Emerson College’s survey, came close in estimating the outcome. Biden won the popular vote by 4.5 percentage points. Clinton, the Vanderbilt professor, said the task force eliminated several prospective causes of polling error in 2020, including those that likely distorted survey results in key states in 2016 when Trump unexpectedly won an Electoral College victory. Those factors included undecided voters swinging to Trump late in the campaign and a failure by some pollsters to adjust survey results to account for varying levels of education. White voters without college degrees were understood to have voted heavily for Trump in 2016, but those voters were underrepresented in some polls in key states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where Trump won narrowly and surprisingly. A source of the miscalls in 2020, Clinton said, may have been that Republicans were less inclined than Democrats to agree to be interviewed by pollsters. If that’s so, it’s not entirely clear why that happened. And that prospect troubles pollsters and survey research experts. Courtney Kennedy, director of survey research at Pew Research Center, said while moderating a panel discussion at the conference that “what keeps me from getting a good night’s sleep these days is the prospect … Republicans, or maybe certain types of Republicans, seem like they’re less inclined to participate in polls these days than Democrats.” This may be a tough problem for pollsters to overcome, she said, adding, “It would be a real challenge” to calibrate poll-taking to capture such nuanced distinctions. Likewise, it is unclear whether Trump’s sharp criticism of pre-election polls in 2020 dissuaded his supporters from participating in surveys. “So it’s possible that these may be short-term phenomena that will abate when Trump is not on the ballot,” Daniel Merkle, president of the American Association for Public Opinion Research, said in a speech recorded for conference-goers. [Over 106,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] “On the other hand, it could be a broader issue of conservatives becoming less likely to respond to polls in general because of a decline in social trust, or for some other reasons. It will take further evaluation to understand this nonresponse issue and to adjust for it. This may not be an easy task,” Merkle said. Screenshot of a Wall Street Journal story about its poll with NBC News, showing Biden with a 10-point lead over Trump in the waning days of the 2020 campaign. The Wall Street Journal Overblown characterizations In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, several media critics asserted that polling seemed “irrevocably broken” and faced “serious existential questions.” Such alarming characterizations appear overblown; polls are not going to melt away. After all, election polling represents a slice of a multibillion-dollar industry that includes consumer and product surveys of all types. And if election polling survived the debacle of 1948 – when President Harry S. Truman defied predictions of pollsters and pundits to win reelection – then it surely will live on after the embarrassment of 2020.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: W. Joseph Campbell, American University School of Communication. Read more:A Q&A with a historian of presidential pollsWhy Americans are so enamored with election polls W. Joseph Campbell does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Trump CFO faces second criminal inquiry: Sources

    Former President Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has been under criminal investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James for several months, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The investigation, the sources said, began with a referral from state tax authorities several months ago and involved Weisselberg’s compensation by the Trump Organization and whether taxes were properly paid. Weisselberg, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, has faced a similar investigation from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, who has sought to flip Weisselberg into a cooperating witness against Trump and the company, sources have said.

  • Opponents to Jan. 6 commission ‘fear’ Trump - Rep. Hoyer

    Supporters of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters made their final arguments before a House of Representatives vote set for Wednesday.As the Democratic-led House neared the vote, a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in speaking in favor of forming an independent commission modeled after the one that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.Dealing a significant blow to the chances of congressional passage of legislation establishing a commission, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition, calling it "the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal" and said existing congressional investigations are sufficient.In the evenly split Senate - controlled by Democrats only because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes - Republicans can block the legislation. At least 60 votes are needed to advance most bills in the 100-member Senate.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely described the Capitol insurrection as 'by and large a peaceful protest' on Fox News

    Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, spoke about the Capitol insurrection while on Fox News on Wednesday.

  • PA’s Attorney General calls for consequences for attorneys using the courts to perpetuate the Big Lie

    Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks with Nicolle Wallace about how some attorneys, like Rudy Giuliani, used America’s courts and institutions to perpetuate the Big Lie in an attempt to delegitimize Joe Biden’s victory in November

  • Michigan GOP bill would require Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to notify lawmakers if she's leaving state

    The measure is the latest move by Michigan Republicans to highlight Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recent controversial trip to Florida.

  • Ex-Boston Mayor Marty Walsh knew of the domestic violence allegations against his pick for the city police commissioner prior to appointing him, affidavit says

    In February, Walsh denied he had any knowledge of the domestic abuse allegations prior to appointing Dennis White as Boston police commissioner.

  • Michael Cohen says he believes Trump will 'flip on all of them,' including his children, in New York investigations into his company

    Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer who is cooperating with prosecutors, said: "I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself."

  • Russian Oligarch’s Ex-Wife Hires Ex-Military Team to Seize His Megayacht

    David Mirzoeff/PA Images via GettyFor four years, the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch has chased an unpaid $600-million divorce settlement—even suing her 27-year-old son for helping his billionaire dad stash hundreds of millions of dollars in assets out of her reach.Now, in the latest twist in this family drama, Tatiana Akhmedova has hired veterans of the Special Boat Service—the British equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6—to seize the $500-million superyacht purchased by her ex-husband, Farkhad Akhmedov, a 66-year-old oil and gas tycoon and ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The high-stakes maneuver follows the London High Court’s recent ruling that Tatiana’s son, Temur, must pay her $106 million because he acted as Farkhad’s “lieutenant” and did “all he could to prevent his mother receiving a penny of the matrimonial assets.”Indeed, Farkhad told his son he’d rather “burn” his money than hand any of it to Tatiana, 48, according to WhatsApp messages revealed in court.Oligarch’s Son Says He Was Given a $40M London Apartment for His 19th BirthdayThe couple’s assets include mansions, a $140-million art collection that includes Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst, and the Luna, Farkhad’s 377-foot, nine-deck superyacht. The pleasure vessel, built in 2010 for his Russian billionaire buddy Roman Abramovich, has two helipads, a swimming pool, a mini submarine, an anti-missile defense system and a pair of lifeboats that also function as water limousines.According to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the imminent special forces recovery mission, the megayacht is the “centerpiece” of Tatiana’s settlement. Since Farkhad had refused to pay Tatiana, a London judge in 2018 ruled that the billionaire must transfer ownership of the yacht to her.As The Daily Beast reported, so far she’s only been able to recoup a fraction of her ex-husband’s wealth—partly via the sale of the second-hand helicopter—in what’s believed to be the world’s most expensive divorce proceeding. The London judge on Tatiana’s case against Temur has described the split as among the most bitter she’s ever seen.“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” Justice Gwynneth Knowles wrote in her ruling, quoting the opener of Leo Tolstoy’s Russian classic Anna Karenina. “With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”Tatiana, who is Russian but lives in London, is also fighting to recover her fortune with litigation in Dubai, Liechtenstein, New York and the Marshall Islands.Billionaire Is Buying Up Small Colorado Town—and Locals Are FreakedA representative for Tatiana declined to comment for this story. But her lawyers told the Mail: “The Marshall Islands courts have formally awarded the M/Y Luna to Tatiana, we are of course using all options available to us to recover her as part of the rightful settlement awarded to Tatiana. We have therefore retained the services of a specialist company to retrieve all assets owed to our client.”Last August, Dubai’s highest court ruled against Tatiana’s appeal to seize the Luna but her battle over the yacht continues in the Marshall Islands. The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned by an entity in Liechtenstein, Reuters reported.The High Court in London ordered Farkhad to transfer ownership of the superyacht to Tatiana in 2018, ruling that he’d “taken numerous elaborate steps to conceal his wealth” including in a “web of offshore companies.”A spokesperson for Farkhad told the Mail that “all attempts to seize Luna in Dubai have been ruled illegal by Dubai’s most senior courts.”“The dispute over Luna’s ownership has been heard in and fully resolved in Dubai,” the representative said, adding that any “unauthorized personnel seeking to set foot on Luna in Dubai will be arrested and jailed as the decisions of the most senior judges and courts have made plain.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Own Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“OK, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ukraine's leader fears US making deal with Russia

    Ukraine's leader voiced fear Thursday that the U.S. could strike a deal with Russia behind his country's back, and rebuked France and Germany for a perceived softening of their stance in talks with Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically warned Washington that its failure to block the construction of a Russian-built natural gas pipeline to Germany would be a grave political error. “It would be a loss for the United States, and I believe it would be President Biden's personal loss,” Zelenskyy said.

  • Grand jury subpoena lists previously unknown person in Gaetz probe

    The subpoena says a grand jury is investigating alleged crimes "involving commercial sex acts with adult and minor women."

  • New York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in peril

    New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said Tuesday night it is is "now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," along with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The state attorney general's office is continuing its civil investigation of former President Donald Trump's business, CNN reports, and a "couple of investigators" from James' office "steeped in knowledge about the Trump Organization" have joined Vance's already robust team, which has been looking into an array of possible crimes by Trump and his company since 2018. "Previously, the danger posed by James' investigation seemed to be merely financial — the kind of lawsuit Trump had faced from New York attorneys general before over his Trump University and his charity," The Washington Post notes. "Those cost him money but didn't threaten his liberty." "This move signals, at a minimum, a new set of concerns" for Trump, CNN's Chris Cuomo said Tuesday night. "When things evolve from civil to criminal, it's not good. It is just as likely that the D.A.'s office reached out to the A.G. as vice versa, to say 'We'd like more resources on this, let's see if we can combine understanding.'" Yes, "it sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization," Van Jones agreed. James is a no-nonsense attorney general, he said, so she won't be doing this as "a stunt" or "for the headlines." Breaking News: The New York attorney general is joining the Manhattan DA’s criminal investigation of the Trump Organization in addition to an ongoing civil probe. “It sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization... it sounds like a serious development,” says @VanJones68 pic.twitter.com/RtPOArjtmT — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 19, 2021 James' office informed Trump Organization lawyers in late April that its investigation had turned criminal, and "suggested that criminality could apply to actions by current and former company executives and employees if the investigation finds wrongdoing," the Post reports. It is rare for New York's attorney general and Manhattan's district attorney to collaborate. James' new disclosure "is not necessarily an indication that she is planning to bring criminal charges" herself, The Associated Press reports. But state prosecutors "have a suite of powers called the Martin Act, which is just about the most extensive anti-fraud criminal law of any state in the country," legal analyst Neil Katyal told MSNBC, adding that these tools could help "flip" Trump insiders, notably finance chief Allen Weisselberg. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtTexas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness execution

  • Obama jokes Malia and Sasha have ‘PTSD’ after Secret Service crashed dates

    Malia and Sasha Obama were 10 and seven years old respectively when their dad won the 2008 presidential election. Former President Barack Obama joked that the First Daughters were often embarrassed by the presence of Secret Service agents on their first dates. Monday night, President Obama appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he said, “First of all, them as teenagers, having Secret Service guys follow them when they were going out on dates, I think probably has shut down their interest in public service.”

  • Kansas prosecutor says no to rape charge, so college student calls her own grand jury

    “It took me a while to find my voice. But I have found it, and I am going to use it.”

  • Trump releases 909-word statement complaining about New York's criminal investigations into his business

    In the longest statement Trump has released since leaving office, he ranted about investigations and accused prosecutors of political persecution.