Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani, announces run for New York governor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced Tuesday that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York in 2022, according to NBC News.

Why it matters: Giuliani could face New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a general election. Cuomo is expected to run for reelection despite facing an impeachment investigation stemming from multiple sexual misconduct allegations, and a federal probe into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Context: Giuliani has never held elected office, but served in the Trump administration as a special assistant to the president and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison.

  • The announcement comes at a troubling legal moment for his father, who was former President Trump's lawyer. Federal investigators executed a search warrant on Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment last month as part of an investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine.

What to watch: Giuliani will run in the primary against Rep. Lee Zeldin, another Trump supporter and friend of the Trump family, who announced his run for governor last month.

What they're saying: “I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA,” Andrew Giuliani, a Republican, told the New York Post in an interview Tuesday.

  • “Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It’s Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.”

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Yang's NYC mayoral campaign fears Stephen Miller's praise is scaring off 'normy Dems'

    Stephen Miller, former President Donald Trump's far-right immigration czar, has tweeted 10 messages in favor of New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang over the past week, and "Yang's campaign is not happy about it," Politico's Playbook reports Tuesday. Yang's campaign has been inundated with questions about why the man behind Trump's Muslim ban and child-separation policy is talking up their Democratic candidate, and the campaign would like to know the answer to that, too. "It's hurting us" and "making people question why people like Andrew Yang," one Yang campaign aide told Politico. "Stephen Miller doesn't endorse normal Democrats," he is likely scaring off "normy Dems," and he "must know" he's hurting Yang's candidacy. Yang led in the Democratic primary polls until he was recently overtaken by Eric Adams, and "there are suspicions in New York political circles that Miller is sabotaging Yang to help Adams, who is considered to be the more conservative of the two," Politico reports. Miller told Politico he "would never play that game," adding, "As much as I disagree on issues with Yang, I've admired that he's taken on positions antithetical to the progressive left in a very progressive primary." Miller said his kind tweets about Yang may even help the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in his mayoral race. "He hasn't made any real significant attempt to distance himself from Republican praise," Miller argued, "which suggests to me that he, as an individual, understands that there are a lot of independent voters in the primary." Yang said he "certainly would never ask for or want" the support of Republican officials. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea dealThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency

  • New York Governor Cuomo's COVID-19 book deal was worth over $5 million

    Cuomo was initially lauded for his handling of a crippling coronavirus outbreak in New York, but praise turned to blame when media reported allegations of misconduct, including the under-reporting of nursing home deaths. Cuomo's book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic", was published in October 2020 by The Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House. A spokesman of the governor said that Cuomo donated $500,000 from his income to the United Way of New York State for its statewide COVID-19 relief and vaccination efforts, the New York Times reported.

  • Andrew Giuliani announces run for New York governor

    His father, Rudy Giuliani, remains under intense legal scrutiny.

  • Researchers: Chinese businessman is 'linchpin' of disinformation network pushing COVID, election falsehoods

    Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman living in self-exile in New York, is at the center of a vast online network of media websites and social media accounts that spread false claims about coronavirus vaccines, election fraud, and the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, researchers from the Graphika network analysis company write in a new report released Monday. Guo is close to Stephen Bannon, the onetime chief strategist to former President Donald Trump; last summer, Bannon was arrested on Guo's yacht on federal fraud charges. In its report, Graphika said Guo is the "linchpin" of the disinformation network, and the "leading personality" who "appears to define goals and messaging and is positioned as a wise leader who should be admired and followed." The network includes the media websites GTV and GNews, and Guo is often featured in their videos; in April, he appeared in a GNews video calling COVID-19 vaccines "fake" and "poison," The Washington Post reports. Graphika says the network's thousands of social media accounts work in tandem to spread disinformation, and they "appear to be run by real people but solely amplify Guo-related content." These Guo supporters call themselves "ants" and are organized into local action groups called "Himalaya farms," Graphika said. The Graphika report is "an important forensic analysis of the ways that rich and politically motivated people can manipulate social media," Joan Donovan, director of the Technology and Social Change Research Project at Harvard's Shorenstein Center, told the Post. In an email to the Post, a spokesman for Guo said he does not control the content on GTV or GNews and "implying that Mr. Guo is responsible for everything that is posted on [GTV] is ludicrous." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea dealThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency

  • The Reagan Foundation demanded the 'Trump Train' bus remove an image of Ronald Reagan in a MAGA hat, according to a report

    A recent photo of the "Trump Train" showed a doctored image of Reagan in a red hat. The bus tours the US gathering support for Trump.

  • 3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons

    Three men died in apparent inmate-on-inmate assaults in less than one week in Alabama prisons, a spate of death that happened as the state faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison violence and legislators seek more information from the troubled system. The deaths happened this month in separate incidents at three different prisons, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed. The prison system said the deaths are being investigated.

  • Just How Strict Will Texas Republicans' Voting Bill Be?

    AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans on Monday resumed their push to pass a major voting bill with an array of restrictions, moving the bill to a closed-door panel of lawmakers who will hash out the final version of the legislation. But much of the suspense surrounding the panel, known as a conference committee, centers not on whether the legislation will pass the GOP-controlled Legislature, but on what measures it will include when it does. After a late-night scramble of last-minute negotiations among lawmakers last week, it looked as if recently introduced voting options, such as drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting, would survive Republicans’ initial attempt to ban them. The version of the bill passed by the state Senate would have prohibited those types of voting, but the House version passed last week made no mention of either provision. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times However, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, the Republican sponsor of the initial bill and one of the committee members who will shape the final version behind closed doors, said in an interview last week that he would like to see the provisions banning drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting added back to the final bill. “It makes sense,” Hughes said, citing internal polling suggesting that Texas voters preferred standardized hours for early voting across the state. “So there’s some predictability and people are confident that the rules are being followed.” The conference committee will meet this week to start crafting a final version of the bill, which would then be sent for a final up-or-down vote in both chambers. The Senate announced its members — made up of four Republicans and one Democrat — on Monday, and the House will make its appointments when the chamber convenes Tuesday. The bill initially sought a host of new restrictions on voting that would have had an outsize impact on voters in cities, most notably in Harris County, the biggest county in the state and home to Houston. During the coronavirus pandemic, Harris County introduced a drive-thru voting option, which more than 127,000 voters used in the general election. It also had a single day of 24-hour voting, which more than 10,000 voters used to cast ballots. The original bill that passed the House would have banned both of those methods, as well as placed limitations on the allocation of voting machines in counties with a population of more than 1 million, which election officials had said could force the closure of some polling locations. But as the bill made its way through the Legislature, most of those provisions were removed. The bill as it passed the House included provisions greatly expanding the autonomy and authority of partisan poll watchers, included new penalties for election officials and workers who violate the rules, and barred officials from sending out absentee ballots to voters who have not requested them. Hughes said he wanted the provisions against drive-thru and 24-hour voting to be added back to the bill so there would be uniformity among counties in how elections are run. “One county can’t just make up the rules,” Hughes said. “Houston’s not the capital of Texas. Harris County doesn’t need to do that. Whether I like the change or I dislike it, one county can’t just make up the rules on the fly. That doesn’t work.” Democrats in the Legislature have argued that this logic hampers the administration of elections, which are best run when local officials are empowered to address problems in their communities. “You really can’t have uniformity when every county is different. Harris County is different than Loving County,” said Jessica González, a state representative and the Democratic vice chair of the House Elections Committee, referring to a county in West Texas with less than 200 residents. “And so, in my experience in doing voter protection work, it’s important that these elections officials are able to administer their elections, because they’re the ones who are actually on the ground and able to address those issues.” If legislators in Texas were to add back provisions from the version of the voting bill that initially passed the state Senate, the state would stand as somewhat of an outlier nationally. Republicans in other states have tended to remove some of the strictest measures from voting bills as they make their way through legislatures. Both Georgia and Florida initially introduced bills that featured much more strident restrictions — such as limiting voting on Sunday or banning drop boxes — before settling on final versions that allowed for some weekend voting and limited drop box usage. Texas is one of the last major battleground states working toward an overhaul of its voting rules and regulations. The Legislature is in session until the end of May, so any law will have to be on its way to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, by midnight, June 1. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Val Demings to run for Senate against Rubio

    The Orlando Democrat was on Joe Biden’s shortlist as a possible running mate in 2020.

  • Trump Justice Dept. Tried to Use Grand Jury to Identify Nunes Critic on Twitter

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department under President Donald Trump secretly obtained a grand-jury subpoena last year in an attempt to identify the person behind a Twitter account dedicated to mocking Rep. Devin Nunes of California, according to a newly unsealed court document. But Twitter fought the subpoena, as well as an associated gag order barring the company from talking about it publicly. Twitter executives raised skepticism about whether the Justice Department might be abusing federal criminal law-enforcement power to retaliate against a critic of Nunes, a Republican who is a close ally of Trump, in violation of the First Amendment. Ultimately, according to a person familiar with the matter, the Justice Department withdrew the subpoena this spring, after President Joe Biden took office. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times What was going on behind the subpoena remains murky. The filing — a motion to suppress the subpoena and lift the gag order that Twitter filed in March — shows that the Justice Department sent the company a demand on Nov. 24 to provide identifying information about the user @NunesAlt. Twitter appears to have immediately been suspicious about the legitimacy of the request. The user of that account, the filing said, “appears to be engaged in clear First Amendment activity, discussing stances on current events, government policies and one elected official in particular — Congressman Nunes.” The filing provided examples of some of the account’s tweets, such as a photograph of Nunes with text superimposed over his face: “Believe in conspiracy theories. Even if there is no evidence.” As the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee until Democrats took control of the chamber after the 2018 midterm elections, Nunes used his position to put forward claims that supported Trump’s contention that the Russia investigation was a “deep state” conspiracy against him. Twitter’s filing also noted that Nunes and his lawyer had separately filed a series of lawsuits in efforts to unmask pseudonymous social media users who criticized him, including an account that purported to be the congressman’s cow and the @NunesAlt account. When Twitter pressed the Justice Department for an explanation, the filing said, the government said the subpoena was part of a criminal investigation into a possible violation of a federal statute that makes it a felony to use interstate communications to threaten to injure someone. But the government refused to point to any particular tweet that made a threat. The company’s filing asked the judge overseeing the matter to take a searching look at the basis for the Justice Department’s motivations in going after the user. “As the custodian entrusted with the private identifying information that the government seeks, Twitter is concerned the subpoena may not be supported by a legitimate law enforcement purpose, and that therefore, there cannot be any need — let alone a compelling need — for the government to unmask the user,” a lawyer for Twitter wrote in the court motion. It continued: “As such, Twitter asks that the court engage in a searching analysis of the government’s bases for issuing the subpoena in order to determine whether the subpoena violates the First Amendment and should be quashed.” The grand-jury subpoena had been obtained by the office of the United States attorney for the District of Columbia. At the time, the office was run on an acting basis by Michael Sherwin, who had been installed by Attorney General William Barr. A spokesperson for that office did not respond to a request for comment or explanation, including whether the underlying investigation remained open. The text of the subpoena, which was attached to Twitter’s court filing, suggested that the inquiry was being run by the Capitol Police, which protect members of Congress. A spokesperson for Nunes did not respond to a request for comment. The person who operates the @NunesAlt account appeared to be surprised by the filing, writing in a post Monday afternoon that there was “nothing remarkable about me” and adding, “So then why am I being sued by a US congressman? Why would the DOJ ever target me? Is it the mean tweets and bad memes?” Twitter said in a statement that it was “committed to protecting the freedom of expression for those who use our service. We have a strong track record and take seriously the trust placed in us to work to protect the private information of the people on Twitter.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden is reportedly moving quickly to start issuing pardons

    President Biden may begin issuing pardons before the 2022 midterms, The New York Times reports. Per the Times, administration officials have begun evaluating clemency requests, and activists have said they feel they're getting the sense pardons and commutations may be signed by the president within the next year or two. "We asked them not to wait to the end of a term to execute pardon and commutation power for photo ops, and they definitely assured us that is not this administration's plans," DeAnna Hoskins, the president of the criminal justice group JustLeadershipUSA, told the Times. Hoskins participated in a Zoom call between White House officials and formerly incarcerated citizens last month. While Biden appears to be getting the ball rolling early, the process itself will be quite deliberate and in conjunction with the Justice Department, which oversees a "rigorous application vetting process," the Times reports. That differs from former President Donald Trump's pardon approach, the Times notes, which often bypassed the Justice Department and instead relied on "an ad hoc network of friends and allies." Not everyone loves that idea, though. Desmond Meade, a voting rights activist who is seeking a federal pardon for a decades-old military conviction for stealing liquor and electronics on Navy bases while he was serving in the Army, said the Justice Department's application is "way too bureaucratic" and "daunting." He tried to convince the Biden administration to move the process outside the department, but it appears they are not inclined to do so, the Times reports. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea dealThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency

  • DOJ indicates it could crack down on abused political fundraising gimmick

    A little-noticed line in a recent criminal filing suggests federal prosecutors consider a popular political fundraising tactic to be legally questionable.Why it matters: Fundraisers often boast of "5x" or other contribution matches to coax small-dollar donations. The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Monday this could amount to "material misrepresentations" if, as critics often contend, there's no evidence the match ever occurs.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The tactic has become more prominent in recent years.Both parties have used it. Donald Trump's re-election campaign and its allies at the Republican National Committee exploited it to extreme degrees last year — promising up to 900% matches. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has also been a frequent fan of the tactic.A campaign that enlisted donors to put up five times the funds raised through one such matching offer would almost certainly be inducing those donors to exceed the federal limits on their own campaign contributions.What's happening: DOJ's comment was just a brief aside in a Statement of Offense. It accompanied a guilty plea Monday by the operator of a number of groups that raked in small-dollar donations last year with fraudulent fundraising appeals.One of the groups, Keep America Great Committee, sent fundraising emails that "contained material misrepresentations including promising '5x' matching of any donation to KAGC," DOJ wrote.It was a throwaway line in a 12-page legal filing, but one that could have major consequences for the political fundraising industry.What they're saying: Political compliance attorney Brett Kappel called DOJ's comments about KAGC's fundraising practices "very significant.""This prosecution puts fundraisers on notice that the continued use of this very popular fundraising pitch will be treated as a possible violation of the mail and wire fraud statutes," Kappel wrote.The big picture: The KAGC case caught DOJ's eye due to widespread fraud in virtually every aspect of the group's operations.The scrutiny of its donation-matching claims specifically, though, suggests DOJ considers such offers problematic when donations are not actually being matched.All indications suggest little-to-no such matching actually takes place, even among legitimate political groups.Between the lines: Grassroots fundraising has surged for both parties, and the incentives to woo small-dollar donors are more intense than ever."In many cases, email fundraisers are reaching a point of diminishing returns and are given very high goals to hit. They're doing anything and everything to reach and beat them," said Patrick O'Keefe, director of customer success at the payment processing firm Andeot.O'Keefe, the former executive director of the Maryland Republican Party, said tactics can include "fake matches and sketchy pre-checked recurring asks."He was referring to recent scrutiny of the Trump campaign and others over efforts to subtly enlist small-dollar donors into giving multiple recurring contributions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Democrats, Growing More Skeptical of Israel, Pressure Biden

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s carefully worded statement on Monday supporting a cease-fire between Israelis and Palestinians came amid growing pressure within his own party for the United States to take a more skeptical stance toward one of its closest allies. Biden’s urging of a halt to the fighting — tucked at the end of a summary of a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel — followed a drumbeat of calls from Democratic lawmakers across the ideological spectrum for his administration to speak out firmly against the escalation of violence. It reflected a different tone than the one members of Congress have sounded during past clashes in the region, when most Democrats have repeated their strong backing for Israel’s right to defend itself and called for peace, without openly criticizing its actions. The push is strongest from the energized progressive wing of the party, whose representatives in the House, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, have drawn attention in recent days for accusing Israel of gross human rights violations against Palestinians and of operating an “apartheid state.” But their intensity has obscured a quieter, concerted shift among more mainstream Democrats that could ultimately be more consequential. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Though they have no intention of ending the United States’ close alliance with Israel, a growing number of Democrats in Washington say they are no longer willing to give the country a pass for its harsh treatment of the Palestinians and the spasms of violence that have defined the conflict for years. Underscoring how skepticism around the campaign in Gaza had spread to even some of Israel’s strongest defenders in Congress, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told Democrats on the panel on Monday that he would ask the Biden administration to delay a $735 million tranche of precision-guided weapons to Israel that had been approved before tensions in the Middle East boiled over. Meeks, a fixture at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, the most powerful pro-Israel lobbying group, convened an emergency meeting of Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats on Monday night to discuss delaying the arms package, according to a person familiar with the meeting who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal discussions. It came after a number of Democrats raised concerns about sending American-made weapons to Israel at a time when it has bombed civilians, as well as a building that housed press outlets included The Associated Press, an American news agency. A day earlier, 28 Democratic senators — more than half of the party’s caucus — put out a letter publicly calling for a cease-fire. The effort was led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., at 34, the face of a younger generation of American Jews in Congress. As Republicans pumped out statements squarely blaming Hamas militants, the Democrats’ appeal put the onus on both sides to lay down their weapons — and on Biden to weigh in to demand it. Another sign of the evolution came over the weekend from Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez is known as one of Israel’s most unshakable allies in the Democratic Party, which he bucked to oppose President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran based on Israeli opposition. Yet on Saturday, as the death toll mounted in Gaza and southern Israel, Menendez issued a stern statement saying he was “deeply troubled” by Israeli strikes that had killed Palestinian civilians and the tower housing news media outlets. He demanded that both sides “uphold the rules and laws of war” and find a peaceful end to fighting that has killed more than 200 Palestinians and 10 Israelis. “In response to thousands of rocket attacks fired by Hamas aimed at civilians, Israel has every right to self-defense from terrorists committed to wipe her off the face of the map,” Menendez said. “But no matter how dangerous and real that threat may be, I have always believed the strength of the U.S.-Israeli relationship flourishes when it is based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.” The Democrats who had been most vocal in their criticism of the Israeli government said they meant to send a message to the president as he mulled how to manage the escalating tensions: that the old playbook Biden used as a senator and as vice president would no longer find the same support in his party. “That hasn’t worked,” Rep. Mark Pocan, a progressive Democrat from Wisconsin, told a top adviser to Biden late last week, he said in an interview on Monday. “We’re going to be advocating for peace in a way that maybe they haven’t traditionally heard.” Republicans and AIPAC have been swift to warn against any perceived weakening of the U.S. commitment to Israel. When Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, who represents the most Jewish district in the country, led a group of 12 Jewish House Democrats in a letter on Friday that stood by Israel but also said Palestinians “should know that the American people value their lives as we do Israeli lives,” AIPAC quietly worked behind the scenes to discourage lawmakers from signing. Republicans have also seen a political advantage in trying to use the most extreme statements from progressive Democrats to try to peel Jewish voters away from the party. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader and a vocal supporter of Israel, condemned Ocasio-Cortez on Monday for her description of Israel as an “apartheid state” and urged the president to “leave no doubt where America stands.” “The United States needs to stand foursquare behind our ally,” McConnell said, “and President Biden must remain strong against the growing voices within his own party that create false equivalence between terrorist aggressors and a responsible state defending itself.” Few Democrats in Congress have gone that far. But over the past few years, many in the party have modified their approach. Much of the shift can be traced to debate over the Iran nuclear deal, when Netanyahu, Israel’s right-wing leader, made a concerted effort to insert himself in American domestic politics to kill the pact being drafted by Obama. He portrayed support for the deal as a betrayal of Israel and worked to drive a wedge between Republicans and Democrats on the issue. Netanyahu’s close alliance with Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, only deepened that partisan divide. But the difference in tone also reflects a broader shift among the Democratic Party over the past decade. As Democratic voters and liberals have become more self-consciously organized around concepts like equity and systemic discrimination, their push for more liberal policy positions on immigration, policing and gun violence at home has reshaped the way many view the conflict in the Middle East and the violence it has produced. Reflexive support for Israel’s right to defend itself or calls for Israel and Palestinian authorities to return to the negotiating table are now viewed by many on the left as “the linguistic equivalent of ‘our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the latest mass shooting,’” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street, a liberal pro-Israel advocacy group that has worked for years to shift the debate as a counterweight to AIPAC. “That’s no longer good enough,” he said in an interview. “What the United States is doing essentially amounts to international immunity to Israel.” The dynamic was on display last week after Ocasio-Cortez pounced on Andrew Yang, the leading candidate in the New York City mayoral race, for issuing a statement last week “standing with the people of Israel.” “Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. (Yang later released a new statement saying that his first was “overly simplistic” and “failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering on both sides.”) That has left some of Israel’s most vocal traditional allies in the party in an awkward position. Mindful of the crosscurrents in his party and home state, where he faces reelection next year, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, has been largely silent since the fighting broke out. Like Menendez, Schumer voted against the Iran nuclear deal, and he represents the largest Jewish population in the country, ranging from secular progressives to politically conservative Orthodox communities. In response to a question asked by a reporter at the Capitol on Monday, Schumer said, “I want to see a cease-fire reached quickly, and mourn the loss of life.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Nicki Minaj Is Not Messing Around in a Checkered Corset, Cropped Catsuit & Over 5-Inch Platforms

    Her $1,075 heels were just as wild as expected.

  • Man fatally cuts own throat in court after partial guilty verdict

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, N.D., slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died.

  • Prince Harry's complaints about upbringing 'no different to Prince Charles talking about his'

    The Duke of Sussex’s complaints about his upbringing are no different to his father’s criticism of his own parents in an authorised biography by Jonathan Dimbleby, sources close to him have suggested. The Duke, 36, implied in a podcast that he had been failed not only by the Prince of Wales but through association, by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh too. He said his father had treated him “the way he was treated” as he revealed that he moved to the US to "break the cycle" of "genetic pain" for his own children. The comments were met with bewilderment by the Royal family, who considered it a betrayal. Aides said he had shown a “woeful lack of compassion” for his own family and questioned why the Sussexes continued to use their royal titles when they appeared so disillusioned with the institution. However, sources close to the Sussexes pointed out that Prince Charles had lifted the lid on his own unhappy childhood in Mr Dimbleby’s 1994 book, The Prince of Wales: A Biography, with which he cooperated extensively. It came as it emerged that the Duke will talk about his mother’s death and the experience of having to walk behind her coffin at her funeral in his new Apple TV mental health series. The five-part documentary, called The Me You Can’t See, will be released on Friday. A trailer showed footage of Prince Harry, then 12, taking part in the procession before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. The Duke is then shown looking upset, his hand shaking as he holds it to his mouth.

  • State losses plague Democrats ahead of redistricting

    Because of the party's failures to flip governorships and state legislatures over the past two election cycles, Republicans are poised to target a number of rising stars in the House.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • NBC goes all in on Jimmy Fallon and renews The Tonight Show for 5 years

    NBC Universal is keeping Jimmy Fallon around for a long time. The Tonight Show host will continue his run for at least another five years. Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content for TV and streaming, announced the renewal during an interview with Hoda Kotb during the NBCUniversal upfront. The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon premiered in 2014, and he is the sixth host of The Tonight Show franchise. The Roots is the show’s house band and Steve Higgins is the announcer.

  • School Districts Drop Mask Mandates, Against CDC Guidance

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. On May 7, Superintendent Kent Edwards of Kearney Public Schools in Nebraska delivered an explosive message to his community that, outside of a pandemic, would usually be innocuous. “We are excited to see our students’ faces again.” About […]

  • Lawyer: US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner

    A 73-year-old from Pakistan who is the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was notified on Monday that he has been approved for release after more than 16 years in custody at the U.S. base in Cuba, his lawyer said. Saifullah Paracha, who has been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaida but never charged with a crime, was cleared by the prisoner review board along with two other men, said Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November. As is customary, the notification did not provide detailed reasoning for the decision and concluded only that Paracha is “not a continuing threat” to the U.S., Sullivan-Bennis said.