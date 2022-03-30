Andrew Giuliani tells 4-month-old daughter, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25′

NEW YORK — Gubernatorial wannabe Andrew Giuliani reportedly spoke about his infant daughter’s private parts at a rally over the weekend, where he said no one else will see those organs until she’s in her mid-20s.

The Daily Beast reports that the 36-year-old candidate made his questionable remarks while speaking about gender identity at a Bellmore, Long Island, rally. According to Giuliani, one day while his wife was asleep, his daughter Grace Giuliani, who is 4 months old, held his hand and “made a promise” that still makes him emotional.

“She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old,’” he claimed. “So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there.”

The conservative candidate told supporters that his little girl “was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman.”

According to the Daily Beast, the event where Giuliani spoke was organized by a group labeled “hard right” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A Giuliani spokesperson told the political website that the candidate doesn’t need to be a biologist to know “a male from a female.”

The Duke University graduate is one of several Republican candidates, including congressman Lee Zeldin, hoping to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. He is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also served as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

His mother is Donna Hanover, who was the former mayor’s second wife. The elder Giuliani’s first wife was his second cousin Regina Peruggi. They had no children. Rudy also spoke at Sunday’s event.

