Andrew Harrison Is The Independent Chairman of the Board of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) And They Just Picked Up 7.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Andrew Harrison, recently paid UK£7.48 per share to buy UK£248k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Dunelm Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chairman of the Board Andrew Harrison was not the only time they bought Dunelm Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£10.55 per share in a UK£298k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£7.83). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Dunelm Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around UK£8.68. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Dunelm Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Dunelm Group insiders own 25% of the company, worth about UK£394m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dunelm Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Dunelm Group. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Dunelm Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

