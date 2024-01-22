Andrew Hockensmith Recalls Seeing His Family Being Shot in Front of Him
“He started rolling around until he wasn’t.”
“He started rolling around until he wasn’t.”
Travis Kelce made the internet erupt after a TD.
Texas coach Rodney Terry offered an apology to UCF and his players after taking exception to the horns down celebration
Zach LaVine missed 17 games due to a foot injury earlier this season
OpenAI suspended Delphi, a startup contracted to create a chatbot for the super PAC We Deserve Better in support of Democratic candidate Dean Phillips, The Washington Post reported. The political bot goes against OpenAI's usage policies for ChatGPT.
Vay retrieves its rental cars remotely via a 'teledriver' setup; an autonomous system may come later.
With stocks at record highs, a slew of corporate earnings and a fresh reading on inflation will challenge the market rally.
This problem-solving gadget takes the hassle out of getting your drawers and closets organized.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
The Premium feature was already available on iOS.
Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists two days after being traded.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
Ford is cutting production of the electric F-150 Lightning pickup. Although sales increased by 55 percent last year, they're growing more slowly than the company anticipated.
Breathing exercises, CBD, strategic seating ... here's what some people use to work through their flight anxiety.
Check out the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV in spy shots out testing in winter.
Ford revealed on Friday morning that it will transition 1,400 workers off F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge EV production center as EV truck demand continues to wane.
Thursday's market action reminds investors that technology earnings will be key to bringing the market out of its January slump.
You can currently get this surge protector at Amazon for under $10. Lveteks surge protector accommodates 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port.
OpenAI has its first higher education customer: Arizona State University (ASU). Today, ASU announced that it's collaborating with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, to the university's researchers, staff and faculty. Starting in February, ASU will run an open challenge to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT -- focusing on student success.
What if the Federal Reserve doesn't aggressively cut interest rates this year?