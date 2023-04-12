Andrew Janz and a Fresno judge both were targets of death threats made by Clovis man, cops say

Death threats were made against a high-profile Fresno lawyer, as well as a Fresno County judge.

Fresno Police said convicted felon Burton James Enloe of Clovis allegedly threatened to kill Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz and Fresno County Superior Court Judge Gary Orozco.

Enloe, 34, is being held in Fresno County Jail without bail on a probation violation, as well as for making criminal threats against state officials. Why Enlone made threatens toward Janz and Orozco was not immediately known.

Enloe was arrested Tuesday, four days after police issued an officer safety alert about the threats.

Fresno Police reported Thursday that Enloe threatened to kill Janz and Orozco in a conversation “with law enforcement officers.”

Enloe was described as a convicted felon who’s on felony probation and known to have access to firearms and other weapons.

Police also were concerned about his location, and warned the public to notify authorities if he was seen around Fresno City Hall or Fresno County Superior Court.

Janz has served as the Fresno’s city attorney since November. He previously ran against Jerry Dyer for the Fresno mayoral position. And before that, he ran against Rep. Devin Nunes.

Orozco has been a judge with the Fresno County Superior Court for 22 years. Among the trials Orozco oversaw was an October 2021 case against Enloe.