Andrew Lester: What we know about white homeowner charged with shooting Ralph Yarl

Police booking photo of Andrew Lester, charged with shooting Ralph Yarl (Kansas City Police)

Black teenager Ralph Yarl was shot by a white homeowner after he accidentally rang the doorbell at the wrong house while going to collect his brothers.

The 16-year-old accidental visit to Andrew Lester’s home in the Northland suburb of Kansas City quickly turned violent and the high school student was left hospitalised with serious injuries.

Instead of going to a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his brothers, he mistakenly went to Northeast 115th Street, police said.

Now prosecutors have brought charges against the homeowner, who surrendered to authorities on Tuesday afternoon.

Here is everything we know about the suspect.

The homeowner

The identity of the shooter was revealed on Monday afternoon as Andrew D Lester, aged 84.

Following the shooting, he was initially taken into custody on Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold.

However, under Missouri state law, a person can only be held for 24 hours on suspicion of a felony before officials must either charge or release them.

Attorneys for Ralph – and jail officials – said that the suspect was actually released after less than two hours.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference on Sunday that – due to Ralph’s injuries – police had been unable to get a formal statement from him.

This was also contradicted by Ralph’s attorneys who said that the teenager gave an interview from his hospital bed on Friday.

In an appearance on CNN, Mr Crump described the shooting as an attempted murder.

The charges

On Monday afternoon, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced that Mr Lester had been charged with two felonies: assault in the first degree, which carries a punishment of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment, and armed criminal action, which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years.

However, when asked if Mr Lester could also be charged with a hate crime, the prosecutor said that it would not be possible under state law.

In Missouri, a hate crime is a lower level of felony and to add the charge would amount to double jeopardy, he said.

Mr Crump said in a statement: “While this is certainly a step in the right direction, we will continue to fight for Ralph while he works towards a full recovery.”

Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson confirmed in a press conference that “there was a racial component to the case” but would not give details on what had caused him to come to that conclusion.

Prosecutors charged Andrew D Lester with assault in the first degree, which carries a punishment of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment. He has also been charged with armed criminal action, which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years.

Mr Thompson said that a bond has been set of $200,000 but that the suspect was not yet in custody at that time.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mr Lester had surrendered at a detention centre and the booking process was underway.

What happened

According to court documents, a witness told police that they saw a vehicle pull into Mr Lester’s driveway at around 9.30pm.

Mr Lester told investigators that he had just lain down when the doorbell rang, he picked up a .32 pistol and opened the interior door of his house.

Ralph Yarl was discharged from hospital after suffering two gunshot wounds (AP)

He told police that he saw a Black male pulling on the exterior door and thought he was trying to break into the property.

He claimed he was “scared to death” at the boy’s size and feared he was unable to defend himself given his elderly age, the documents state.

Mr Lester said that he fired twice and that no words were exchanged with the victim.

During an informal police interview at Children’s Mercy Hospital, the teenager said that he did not pull the door and was waiting outside.

He told investigators that a man opened the door and immediately shot him, causing him to fall to the ground where he was shot for a second time.

Ralph told police the man said, “Don’t come around here.”

Following the shooting, Ralph managed to stumble away to some other homes in the neighbourhood to get help and was rushed to hosptial.

On Monday, he was released from hospital to recover at home from his injuries.

‘Racial component’

“As the prosecutor for Clay County, I can tell you that there was a racial component to the case…I don’t want to comment on specifics of the case to protect its integrity,” said Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson.

Ralph had not entered the home when Lester allegedly shot him through a glass door, Mr Thompson said.

Mr Crump told CNN that he believes things would have been different if the races of the suspect and victim were reversed.

“Nobody can tell us if the roles were reversed, and you had a Black man shoot a white, 16-year-old teenager for merely ringing his doorbell that he would not be arrested,” he said.

“I mean, this citizen went home and slept in his bed at night after shooting that young Black kid in the head.”

Celebrities join demands for justice as GoFundMe appeal soars

Before charges were announced – and when the suspect had been freed from police custody without charge – several celebrities joined calls for justice for Ralph.

Halle Berry posted Ralph’s image on Twitter and urged her Twitter followers to contact the local prosecutor to urge him to bring charges against the homeowner.

“His name is #RalphYarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head by a man who didn’t want him on his property. This innocent child is now fighting for his life,” she wrote.

Fellow Black actor Viola Davis also took to Instagram to demand action.

“ALL HANDS ON DECK!!” she wrote, directing people to the posts of civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt.

The house where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot after he went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers in Kansas City, Missouri (AP)

Meanwhile a GoFundMe appeal to try and help raise funds for his treatment saw donations flooding in.

As of around midday ET on Monday – less than 24 hours after its launch – a staggering $1.2m had been raised.

On the campaign page, a woman who identified herself as Ralph’s aunt described the teenager as a “fantastic kid” who had dreams of doing to Texas A&M University to major in chemical Engineering.

“At school, he is a member of the Technology Student Association and Science Olympia Team. Jazz and competition band. He is a section leader in the marching band; a scholar and one of the top base clarinet players in Missouri. He recently earned Missouri All-State Band recognition with an honorable mention. He plays multiple instruments in the metropolitan youth orchestra. He is a 2022 Missouri scholar academy alumni. Ralph can often be found with a musical instrument. He loves them all,” the page reads.

“Last summer, Ralph attended Missouri Scholar’s Academy, where he got a full college life experience. His goal is to attend Texas A&M to major in chemical Engineering.

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City (AP)

“When asked how he plans to get into this university, he said, “Well, if they have a scholarship for music or academics, I know I can get it.” Ralph’s teacher and friends describe him as “ a kind soul,” “quiet,” “friendly,” “well-mannered,” “always willing to help,” “super smart,” and a “musical genius.” Ralph was looking forward to graduating high school and finally getting the opportunity to visit West Africa before starting college.

“Life looks a lot different right now. Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally. The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable. He is our miracle. We have heard these types of stories many times, and unfortunately, most black boys are not alive to get another chance.