Andrew Lloyd Webber announces he'll take experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Acclaimed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, like many in the entertainment industry, is looking forward to the day when theaters can reopen safely. He has made it known that he will do anything to save live theater.

The Tony winner announced Wednesday he's volunteered to help in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Webber, 72, will officially join the vaccine trial helmed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Thursday, which has reportedly shown promising results.

"I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial," the "Cats" composer announced in a tweet. "I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely."

Webber has remained a staunch critic of theater closures in England, saying the extended blackout threatens their very survival.

Already, there have been casualties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., Disney's "Frozen" on Broadway, which opened in March 2018, became the first Broadway giant to announce its permanent closure in mid-May.

Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions, cited the "industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout" from the COVID-19 pandemic as to why the beloved show won't return once the Great White Way's lights turn back on in January.

