Andrew Malkinson’s wrongful imprisonment for rape to face government inquiry

Police, prosecutors and the body that investigates miscarriages of justice are to face a government inquiry over the wrongful conviction and imprisonment of Andrew Malkinson for 17 years for a rape he did not commit.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has ordered a non-statutory independent inquiry into why Mr Malkinson remained in jail when DNA linking another man to the rape was uncovered by government forensic scientists three years into his sentence in 2007.

He said Mr Malkinson deserved “thorough and honest answers” over why it took so long to uncover the “atrocious miscarriage of justice”.

Mr Chalk met with Mr Malkinson twice this week to personally assure him that his “voice and views” would be at the heart of the inquiry after complaints that a separate review by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) had cut him out.

The Justice Secretary will include a clause in the remit for the inquiry, to be headed by a “senior legal figure”, that means any obstruction by the police, prosecutors or the CCRC will allow him to raise it to a statutory inquiry with powers to force disclosure of documents and compel witnesses to appear.

Mr Malkinson, who had demanded a statutory inquiry, welcomed the announcement “because I want full answers and accountability from all those who played a role in the injustice I suffered”.

But he warned: “If there is any obstruction by the agencies involved, then the inquiry needs to be made statutory so that they can be compelled to hand over evidence.

“I want to see serious, profound changes in our justice system coming out of this. My case shows that the police cannot be trusted to investigate impartially or act as faithful gatekeepers to the evidence. It also shows that the CCRC, which could have spared me years of life behind bars, is not fit for purpose.”

The CCRC rejected two appeals by Mr Malkinson’s lawyers despite the discovery of the DNA on a “crime specific” piece of clothing from the victim.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) also apparently failed to tell the CCRC about the new DNA evidence even though its own guidance states that it should do so “at the earliest possible opportunity about any case in which there is doubt about the safety of the conviction”.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) relied on identification evidence from witnesses who were subsequently discredited but still opposed the appeals.

Mr Chalk said: “Andrew Malkinson suffered an atrocious miscarriage of justice and he deserves thorough and honest answers as to how and why it took so long to uncover.

“The core function of our justice system is to convict the guilty and ensure the innocent walk free. Yet a man spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit while a rapist remained on the loose. It is essential that lessons are learned in full.”

‘We must engage promptly’

All current heads of the GMP, CPS and CCRC pledged to fully cooperate with the inquiry.

In her first public comments on the scandal, Helen Pitcher, chair of the CCRC, said: “To understand what went wrong in this appalling miscarriage of justice, every organisation involved in handling the case has to fully embrace this whole-system review quite rightly commissioned by the Lord Chancellor.

“We must all contribute fully and engage promptly – and with a commitment to implement any recommendations it draws.”

Max Hill, head of the CPS, said: “We welcome and will cooperate fully with the inquiry into the role of all parties in the Andrew Malkinson miscarriage of justice. As well as supporting the inquiry, the CPS is fully committed to supporting the fresh investigation and bringing the right offender to justice.”

GMP Chief Constable Stephen Watson said his force’s participation in the process would be “fulsome and reflective of integrity, candour and humility”.

“I am very sorry that Mr Malkinson has suffered so grievously over these past many years. I acknowledge and regret the very difficult and prolonged journey that Mr Malkinson has had to undertake to prove his innocence. This appalling miscarriage of justice merits the most detailed scrutiny,” he said.

