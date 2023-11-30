Andrew Mitchell ready to fly to Rwanda to keep asylum deal on track

Andrew Mitchell has been put on standby to fly to Rwanda to ensure the new deportation treaty remains on track.

The Development and Africa minister in the Foreign Office has long-standing links and contacts in Rwanda going back nearly two decades.

Tory sources said he would be well-placed to reassure the Rwandan government, which has been stung by the severity of the UK Supreme Court judgement that it was “unsafe” for asylum seekers.

“Andrew has been put on standby to go out there and use his contacts book to smooth things out,” said one source. “It is not that the issues are unsolvable. It is just that the Rwandans are very hacked off generally. They are not making things easy.”

Sir Matthew Rycroft, the Home Office permanent secretary, told MPs on Wednesday that a team of Government officials were currently in Rwanda seeking to “put the finishing touches” to a new treaty.

The legally binding treaty is designed to answer the criticisms of the Supreme Court that there was a risk of asylum seekers deported from the UK being returned to their home countries where they could be persecuted or tortured.

‘Some way to go before treaty agreed’

However, initial suggestions by No 10 that it would be published “within days” have been replaced with statements that it will be “within weeks” alongside a new Bill declaring Rwanda a safe country. Another Tory source said: “There is still some way to go before they get the treaty agreed.”

Both sides have denied the agreement is at risk and say talks are progressing and are “cordial”. In a statement, however, the Rwandan government described the criticism of its asylum system as “unwarranted.”

A Rwandan government source said: “Rwanda is a safe and welcoming country for asylum seekers and migrants and the criticisms directed at our country are unwarranted.

“Nevertheless, we are committed to providing those seeking safety and opportunity a home in Rwanda. This is why we’re actively working with the UK Government to turn the Memorandum of Understanding [the original agreement] into a treaty to reinforce the already existing guarantees on issues of concern.”

The Rwandans are also understood to have been concerned at suggestions that Home Office officials could be sent out to the country to help bolster its asylum system. They have made clear they would not accept any infringement upon their sovereignty as part of any treaty.

Mr Mitchell knows Rwanda well. He set up the Tories’ largest overseas social action programme there in 2007, has been chairman of the all party parliamentary group on the country and has good relations with its president, Paul Kagame.

The Rwanda scheme is central to the Government’s illegal migration act which gives ministers powers to detain illegal migrants and deport them to a safe third country where they will claim asylum.

The UK has already handed Rwanda £140 million to support not only the deportation scheme but also economic development in the country. Sir Matthew hinted that more money could be on the table this year as the treaty is negotiated.

The Supreme Court criticism was damning of Rwanda, citing its “poor” human rights record including extrajudicial killings, “serious and systematic” defects in its asylum system and an “inadequate” understanding of international refugee conventions.

