Andrew Mitchell warns large numbers in Somalia could die

3
James Landale - Diplomatic correspondent in Dollow, Somalia
·4 min read
Development Minister Andrew Mitchell visiting a girls' school in Dollow, Somalia
Development Minister Andrew Mitchell visited a girls' school in Dollow, Somalia

Development Minister Andrew Mitchell has told the BBC "large numbers of people are in danger of dying" in Somalia if the international community does not give the drought-ridden country more help.

On a visit to western Somalia, he announced the UK was providing a £14m package of new humanitarian and security aid for people facing famine after climate change was blamed for the worst drought in 40 years.

Mr Mitchell said it was "unacceptable" that the world was "neglecting people who are dying in the Horn of Africa" because so much aid money had been diverted to Ukraine. He insisted Britain was showing leadership by tackling both issues at the same time despite cuts to the UK foreign aid budget.

But he admitted it was "a difficulty" that the Home Office was spending billions of pounds of aid on asylum seekers, and hoped "it won't go on forever" because "it does constrain" the UK's humanitarian response overseas.

He revealed he was setting up a new joint committee with the Treasury to scrutinise aid spending across government.

Mr Mitchell also announced a new aid partnership with Saudi Arabia, matching £1.7m in UK support for the World Food Programme in Somalia.

'Profoundly malnourished'

He was speaking in Dollow, on the parched plains of western Somalia, a place he last visited 11 years ago when he was International Development Secretary.

The town near the border with Ethiopia has become a magnet for people whose livestock and livelihoods have been devastated by the drought. There are now some 134,000 people in two large camps for internal refugees.

Hamdi Mohamud, 18, goes to a school here that's been supported by British aid. "Sometimes I go to sleep hungry and sometimes I cannot buy the exercise books I need for school," she told us.

"But I motivate myself. I tell myself that some day things will not be like this, and in the future I will be a very important person and help my people."

International experts are expected to decide shortly if Somalia has met the strict conditions needed to declare an official famine.

Mr Mitchell arrived in great secrecy and security because of the threat from al-Shabab, Islamist militants who control much of Somalia.

He said the devastating drought - brought on by the failure of four consecutive rainy seasons - meant "the resilience of the population is low". There were now, he said, "a million children who are profoundly malnourished".

Of the new funding, £6.7m will provide food, water and healthcare to half a million of Somalia's most vulnerable people. Some £3.8m will go on a special insurance scheme to help protect farmers against future droughts.

And £1.5m will help support Somali troops fighting al-Shabab.

'World must help Somalia'

Mr Mitchell insisted there had been "good progress" in pushing back the militants, whom he said posed "a threat to Somalia, but also a threat to us on the streets of London and Birmingham".

This means the UK has given Somalia about £62m this year. This is still less than the £101m it spent last year and the £232 it gave in 2020.

Mr Mitchell said: "The key issue here is co-ordination and making sure that everyone else steps up to the plate - alongside Britain - to deliver for people here, who are in danger of dying in very large numbers if the international community doesn't react properly."

He accepted that international rules allowed the UK to spend aid money supporting asylum seekers in their first year in Britain.

But he added: "It is a difficulty and I hope it won't go on forever because it does constrain the [aid] spending."

He said the Treasury had accepted this by, in effect, providing the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office with £2.5bn in compensation.

He said the international community had to support countries like Somalia as well as Ukraine. "From the view of Africa, if a lot of money has been diverted to look after people who are suffering from this appalling war in Ukraine, but we are neglecting children who are dying in the Horn of Africa, that is something which is unacceptable.

"This is an unstable part of the world. We've got to beat back the terrorists, and we are… And we have got to address the effects of this drought both in the long term through climate change work, and in the short term now going to the aid of desperate people and saving lives."

El-Khidir Daloum, director of the World Food Programme in Somalia, welcomed the new UK aid, but said more was needed.

"This is not a normal drought," he said. "This is a real climate change crisis. We have to make sure we are saving life. We have to make sure that we are averting the worst to come in terms of the famine.

"We have to make sure that the 1.8m children who are malnourished are rescued and are not dying. But we also have to look for a resilience response, we have to look for a climate adaptation response. Otherwise, the crisis is going to be multiplied."

Recommended Stories

  • International Prospect Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership with Gold Royalty Corp.

    Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of October 28, 2022 with respect to a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $500,000, it has entered into a Subscription and Strategic Partnership Agreement dated November 30, 2022 (the "Agreement") with Gold Royalty Corp. ("GROY"). GROY holds indirectly, through its wholly owned

  • WHO pleased to see China ease harsh zero COVID policies

    A top official at the World Health Organization said the U.N. agency was “pleased” to see China loosening some of its coronavirus restrictions, saying “it's really important that governments listen to their people when the people are in pain.” At a press briefing on Friday, WHO emergencies director Dr. Michael Ryan said the organization was glad to see China “adjusting their current strategies” in trying to recalibrate their response to COVID-19. Last week, huge protests against the severe COVID-19 restrictions in China erupted in numerous cities, in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist party in decades.

  • Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa leader's future in doubt amid scandal

    South Africans wait with baited breath as ANC leaders adjourn crisis talks.

  • Nio Jumps -- but Can It Keep Speed Going Uphill?

    Rather than counting on what could happen in China, let's check the charts and indicators for this electric vehicle name.

  • Ukraine Latest: IAEA Chief Says Nuclear Safety Zone Deal Close

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s administration said he remains open to negotiations after President Joe Biden raised the prospect of talks if the Russian leader is committed to ending the war. Putin spoke with Olaf Scholz for an hour on Friday during which the German chancellor pushed for a diplomatic solution. The leaders of Turkey and the UK also talked about ways to re-establish grounds for negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer

  • Influential Iraqi cleric launches anti-LGBTQ campaign

    An influential Iraqi cleric who announced his withdrawal from politics four months ago has broken a period of relative silence to launch an anti-LGBTQ campaign. Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday calling for “believing men and women (to) unite all over the world to combat (the LGBTQ community).” The religious leader's call has stoked fears in the LGBTQ community, particularly given that al-Sadr's followers have a history of violence.

  • Brewers and infielder Mike Brosseau reach an agreement on one-year contract

    Infielder Mike Brosseau joins pitchers Adrian Houser and Matt Bush as players who have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a new contract.

  • Meghan Markle Says THIS Made Her Stop Watching ‘The Real Housewives’

    Since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle walked away from their senior roles in the British royal family, they’ve opened themselves to the world with several interviews, a podcast, and an upcoming memoir. Markle, in particular, has revealed a lot about her past, how her romance with Harry changed her life, her life as a […]

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) shareholders have endured a 66% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc...

  • Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats vow to rebel to remain first in presidential primaries

    Unhappy Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats are threatening to defy the DNC if it bumps them from the top of the presidential nominating process.

  • Deadly Lexington shooting stemmed from assault of a minor, investigation shows

    A grand jury declined to indict the shooter on homicide-related charges but he does face a wanton endangerment charge. Police have ruled the shooting justified.

  • Negotiations begin for a global treaty on plastic pollution

    On Friday afternoon more than 2,000 experts will wrap up a week of negotiations on plastic pollution at one of the largest global gatherings ever to address what even industry leaders in plastics say is a crisis. It was the first meeting of a United Nations committee set up to draft what is intended to be a landmark treaty to bring an end to plastic pollution globally. The United Nations Environment Programme held the meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee in a city known for its beaches, Punta del Este, Uruguay, from Monday through Friday.

  • Police shoot at carjacking suspects, setting off chase and chaotic scene

    Police have not yet released information about the incident, though the state Department of Transportation issued a warning about the closure.

  • Putin’s Own Cronies Expose Crimea Chaos in Messy PR Meltdown

    GettyUkrainian officials have been warning for months that—in addition to kicking Russia out of territories seized this year—they also intend to take back territories stolen before the war, including Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.And though Ukraine’s messaging on the matter is simple—that Ukrainian victory is about taking back Crimea, too—Russia’s response has been garbled in recent days. While some are urging Moscow to take the threat of a U

  • Trump Org defense closings feature a clueless Donald Trump and a big little loophole

    The Trump Org. hopes to beat a corporate tax-fraud rap by invoking a three-word legal loophole and convincing jurors the Trump family knew nothing.

  • The House Committee Finally Has Donald Trump's Tax Returns After Massive Legal Battle — But There's a Pressing Catch

    After a long court battle, the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee has finally obtained Donald Trump’s tax returns. While that may seem like a green light for the investigation to continue, the timing couldn’t be worse for the Democrats. The committee now has access to six years of the former president’s tax […]

  • Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate

    The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate

  • Russian Foreign Minister openly admits that his country "went to war against Ukraine"

    Sergey Lavrov, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has called the war in Ukraine a "war" for the first time instead of using the propaganda term "special operation". Source: Lavrov, at a press conference on 1 December, a video of which was posted on Telegram by Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva Quote: "With Ukraine.

  • Florida Will Pull $2 Billion of Assets From BlackRock Over ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida will pull $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock Inc., accelerating Republicans’ fight with the world’s largest money manager over its ESG investing practices. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Li

  • Finland's Sanna Marin says Europe would be in trouble without US

    "I must be brutally honest with you," Sanna Marin says. "We would be in trouble without the US."