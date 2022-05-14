Andrew Moe appointed headmaster of St. Michael High School

Andrew Moe

PETOSKEY — St. Michael High School (SMHS) has announced the appointment of Andrew Moe as its headmaster for the 2022-23 academic year.

Moe formerly taught theology, philosophy, literature, and Latin at St. Michael High School, while also directing the school’s liturgical programs, from 2014 to 2021. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in theology from the Franciscan University of Steubenville and the Augustine Institute, respectively. He also serves as a co-director of the Marian Center in Joy Valley, a lay apostolate near Petoskey. He returns to the school following a year as director of faith formation for the Diocese of Gaylord.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy back to St. Michael," said St. Michael's board president Julie Wieman. "He is a faith-filled, veteran educator who enthusiastically embraces our mission. He will provide excellent continuity, vision, and leadership, and needs no introduction to the local Catholic community.”

Commenting on his new role, Moe said, “I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead St. Michael at this crucial stage of its development. In every way this is a homecoming for me and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves on behalf of our families as we endeavor to educate more students in the traditions and truths of the Catholic faith and Western culture.”

Moe replaces outgoing Headmaster Dr. Richard Brake, who has led St. Michael over the last four years.

“I couldn’t be happier to see Andy in the headmaster position at SMHS," Brake said. "He was essential in executing this transformation during his prior tenure, and thus his return is a tremendous blessing. Andy is the right man at the right moment for St. Michael and I am confident that we will continue to prosper under his leadership.”

Wieman added that “Richard’s vision, leadership, and relentless efforts were essential in making our beloved school what it is today. On behalf of the SMHS board, I thank him for his immeasurable contributions as our headmaster and I invite everyone to stay tuned for further announcements in the days and weeks ahead.”

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Andrew Moe appointed headmaster of St. Michael High School