Andrew Peart death: Man charged with murder

A man previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm has had the charge changed to murder.

The 28-year-old, from Ashington, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday in relation to the death of Andrew Peart, 39.

Mr Peart died in hospital on 30 August, a week after suffering a head wound following an incident in Choppington, Northumberland.

He was injured on 23 August near Guide Post Working Men's Club.

Mr Peart was admitted to hospital the following day for treatment, but later died from his injury.

Northumbria Police released updated details on Friday after the defendant, who has been in custody, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where his charge was altered.

The force says it still wanted to hear from anyone with information about the attack.

It is believed Mr Peart, a father, was allegedly attacked sometime between 22:15 and 22:30 BST on 23 August.

In a tribute released at the time of his death Mr Peart's family said he would be remembered for his "loyalty, kindness and sense of fun".

