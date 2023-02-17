Andrew Tate’s £4.8m Bugatti could be sold if influencer is convicted in Romania

Andrew Tate could lose assets, including his £4.8m Bugatti if he is convicted of human trafficking, rape, and organised crime offences in Romania, according to a report.

He and brother Tristan Tate could also face seeing authorities take away their possessions bought in the UK, including a house they bought for their mother in Devon.

Romanian authorities are reportedly looking to impound and sell on the supercar, having seized several of his 33 vehicles when they raided his house in the outskirts of Bucharest last month.

The kickboxer-turned-influencer posted a picture of it on Twitter to rile Greta Thunberg in December as he bragged to the eco activist about its high emissions.

Hello @GretaThunberg



I have 33 cars.



My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.



My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.



This is just the start.



Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

“I have 33 cars,” he wrote. “My Bugatti has a w16 8L quad turbo… This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

She replied: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com ”

Tate responded with a video where he posed with a cigar and pizza from a local dealer that allegedly gave away his location to police - although this has been denied.

It was reported on Monday by Romanian publication Gandul that the Administration of Impaired Assets was working with Dubai officials to seize the Bugatti as it is stored in the United Arab Emirates. Gandul added that other countries could be added to the search, such as the UK, USA and Ireland.

Story continues

A Lamborghini belonging to Tate which has been seized (EPA)

The Independent approached police in Hertfordshire, who arrested and then discharged Tate in 2015, as well as London – but no response has been received about an investigation.

Romanian police have already seized cars belonging to the Tate brothers, their properties, and collection of luxury watches. Their total fleet of vehicles is said to amount to £6m.

The compounding and auctioning of the cars would follow any conviction. As of 13 February, no charges have been filed and police have twice extended their arrest in custody.