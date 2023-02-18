Andrew Tate accused of trying to make accuser ‘climb into hole and hide’

Andrew Tate arrives handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on February 1 - Daniel Mihailescu/AFP

Andrew Tate, the misogynistic British-American influencer facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, has been accused of trying to make one of his accusers “climb into a hole and hide” after sending her an “intimidating” letter threatening legal action.

Mr Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were detained in Bucharest in December over allegations of trafficking, rape and being part of a gang of organised criminals, with Romanian police holding them in pre-trial detention while they build a case around the testimony of at least six women.

Lawyers for the brothers sent a “cease and desist” letter to one woman in December, threatening to sue her for £249million if she did not retract her statements, the BBC reported.

The broadcaster published an extract of the letter, which read: “In April 2022 you falsely stated to a third party that our Client human trafficked you, abused you and held you against your will … you have repeated false and defamatory statements to the police, the media, and another United States citizen about the Tate brothers.”

‘Intended to shut down the witness’

Benjamin Bull – who works for the National Centre on Sexual Exploitation – told the BBC that the letter aimed to scare into silence his client, who is a key witness in the Romanian investigation.

“[It] was intended to shut down the witness; stop the witness from bringing testimony forward in any proceedings,” he said.

“They want these young ladies to climb into a hole and hide, never come forward [or] describe what they saw and what happened to them. It’s clearly an effort to intimidate.”

Mr Tate, a former professional kickboxer, achieved notoriety in 2016 after being kicked off the television reality show Big Brother for a video showing him beating a woman with a belt, an act he later claimed was consensual.

He then parlayed his misogynistic views into a huge social media following and claimed to have earned millions from making women perform sex acts on webcams.