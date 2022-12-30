Andrew Tate And His Brother Have Been Arrested In Romania In Connection With A Human-Trafficking Investigation

Misogynistic internet personality Andrew Tate, 36, and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested by Romanian police on Thursday in connection with a human-trafficking investigation.The villa where the Tate brothers were staying was raided by Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). A DIICOT statement released on Thursday confirmed that the agency had raided five homes linked to four people suspected of human trafficking, organized crime, and rape. It did not name the suspects, but said that two of them were British citizens.

BREAKING: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania in human trafficking probe 09:38 PM - 29 Dec 2022

The brothers, who are British citizens, are under investigation for forming an organized criminal group responsible for kidnapping young women and exploiting them by making them the subjects of porn videos intended to be sold via websites like OnlyFans, sources told Romanian media.“We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained," a representative for Andrew told BuzzFeedNews. "However, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”

DIICOT said on Thursday that the suspects would be detained for at least 24 hours for questioning. On Friday, Andrew Tate tweeted, "The Matrix sent their agents." Reuters reported that Romanian prosecutors have asked a Bucharest court to extend his detention by 30 days.

Just a day before his arrest, Andrew — a former kickboxer who has described married women as “property” — got into a Twitter spat with 19-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg 11:07 AM - 28 Dec 2022

Some news outlets reported that authorities were able to tell that Andrew was in the country because a Romanian chain's pizza boxes appeared in a video he released mocking Thunberg. But Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for DIICOT, told the Washington Post that the pizza boxes did not play a role in the arrests or their timing.

Andrew Tate’s video in response to Greta Thunberg allowed Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country, and arrest him in human trafficking investigation, due to the pizza chain shown in the 2-minute rant. 10:10 PM - 29 Dec 2022

Earlier this year, police had raided the Tates’ Romanian residence to investigate human-trafficking allegations sparked by reports of an American woman being held against her will in the house. During that raid, police found both an American and a Romanian woman in the building, according to a local news report. Tristan denied that any women were found in their house in an interview with the Daily Beast.

In 2017, Andrew was banned from Twitter after posting tweets saying that women should bear "some responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. He was also banned from Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok this year for violating their policies.

However, Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, restored Andrew's account in November.

I’ve decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he’s a legend. On my way. 03:03 AM - 21 Nov 2022

