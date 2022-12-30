Andrew Tate, brother detained in Romania in human trafficking case: reports

Internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother have been detained in Romania on multiple charges, including human trafficking, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Reuters reported that Romanian prosecutors said Tate and his brother, Tristan, and two other suspects will be held for 24 hours. The two brothers have been under investigation since April.

Tate was reportedly arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized criminal group.

Prosecutors said they found six women who the suspects had sexually exploited and that the suspects appear to have created an organized group to recruit, house and exploit women by forcing them to create pornographic content to be viewed on certain websites for money, according to Reuters.

The Tate brothers reportedly declined to comment, but their attorney confirmed to the outlet that they were arrested.

Authorities reportedly conducted a raid on the suspects’ properties in Bucharest.

A spokesperson for the brothers told The Daily Mirror that they can’t provide details about the reports of the detainment, but Andrew and Tristan have “the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”

Tate’s arrest came one day he sparred on Twitter with climate activist Greta Thunberg, bragging about his collection of 33 cars.

“This is just the start,” Tate said. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

The 19-year-old Swedish activist responded by saying “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Tate’s Twitter account was previously suspended, but it was restored after Elon Musk took over the platform. He has been known to make misogynistic comments on his social media accounts, and many of them reportedly have been taken down for violating the platforms’ policies.

