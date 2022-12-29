Andrew Tate and brother reportedly detained in Romania in human trafficking case after apartment raided

Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother were reportedly detained in Romania on Thursday as part of an investigation into human trafficking, Semafor and Romanian media out Libertatea report.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said in a release on Thursday that two unnamed British citizens, as well as two Romanians, were detained for 24 hours for questioning as part of an investigation into women allegedly being lured into marriages, abused, then coerced into performing in exploitative videos.

Libertatea, citing “judicial sources,” named the two British citizens as Andrew and Tristan Tate.

The Independent has contacted Andrew Tate, as well as Romanian police, for comment.

BREAKING: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania in human trafficking probe pic.twitter.com/b5eaZrErAb — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2022

An unverified video spread widely on social media appearing to show Mr Tate being arrested.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.