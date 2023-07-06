Andrew Tate and brother Tristan to remain under house arrest in Romania after losing appeal

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate on Thursday lost an appeal against a Romanian court’s decision to keep him under house arrest, his spokesperson said.

The self-proclaimed misogynist, his younger brother Tristan Tate, and two Romanian women were charged last month with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

They were initially arrested in late December in a suburb of Romania’s capital, Bucharest, and have been under house arrest since late March.

On June 20, the country’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, formally indicted the 36-year-old former kickboxing world champion and the other three defendants. Prosecutors said they formed a criminal group “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, the U.S. and the U.K.

Three days later, the Bucharest Tribunal extended a house arrest measure for 30 more days while the criminal case moves forward.

The Tate brothers, who deny any wrongdoing, appealed that decision. But on Thursday, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled against them. The decision was not unanimous, which was seen as a good sign by the Tate brothers’ spokesperson Mateea Petrescu.

After two judges failed to agree on a decision, a third judge was called in to preside over the ruling.

“We consider this to be a great step toward the rightful exoneration of Andrew and Tristan,” Petrescu said, noting it was the first time a judge ruled the brothers “should be allowed to move freely in Romania.”

“I haven’t been outside in 7 months. They’ve just decided I must remain on house arrest into month 8 — this can continue indefinitely,” Tate wrote to his 7 million Twitter followers after the court’s decision.

Tate — who was banned from several social media platforms over hate speech and misogynistic content — was reinstated to Twitter by the company’s owner and then-CEO Elon Musk on Nov. 18, 2022.

The far-right personality has dual British and American citizenship but has lived in Romania since 2017. He claims he’s being targeted by Romanian authorities in an effort to silence him.

With News Wire Services